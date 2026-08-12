EPFO makes PF withdrawals simpler but adds waiting periods: 5 key changes members should know

1. 12-month waiting period for final PF settlement

EPFO has introduced a 12-month waiting period for premature final settlement of EPF balances. This means members may not be able to immediately withdraw their entire PF balance after leaving employment.

The government said the change forms part of the revised framework governing access to provident fund savings.

2. 36-month waiting period for EPS withdrawal benefits

A separate 36-month waiting period has been introduced for withdrawal benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme. Members seeking EPS withdrawal benefits will therefore have to wait for three years, subject to applicable conditions.

The government was specifically asked about concerns surrounding this provision and the requirement to maintain a minimum balance.

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3. Members can withdraw up to 75% for specified needs

While final settlement has a waiting period, EPFO has also liberalised and simplified partial withdrawals and advances.

Members can withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance under three broad categories: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances. These provisions cover requirements such as unemployment-related expenses, medical emergencies, education and housing, subject to the applicable rules.

4. Up to 75% can be withdrawn twice a year in special circumstances

One of the significant changes is that members can avail themselves of up to 75% of their balance twice a year under special circumstances without assigning any reason, according to Labour and Employment Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje.

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This provides members with greater flexibility to access their retirement savings for urgent financial requirements even as the rules place a waiting period on premature final settlement.

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5. EPFO to strengthen grievance redressal and digital settlement

The government said EPFO is strengthening its grievance redressal mechanism, outreach initiatives and digital claim settlement to address members’ concerns and improve awareness about the revised rules.

Karandlaje also said the amendments were placed before the 238th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, where they were discussed before being recommended to the government for notification. The CBT includes representatives of recognised trade unions, employers, and Central and State governments.

The revised framework therefore combines tighter conditions for complete withdrawal with greater flexibility for partial access. While members may have to wait before making a premature final EPF settlement or claiming EPS withdrawal benefits, they continue to have access to a substantial portion of their PF balance for specified needs.

The changes are aimed at balancing immediate financial requirements with the long-term objective of protecting retirement savings.

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