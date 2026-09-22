City Union Bank vs Karnataka Bank: Which 555-day FD offers higher returns?

City Union Bank vs Karnataka Bank FD rates

City Union Bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% to general citizens for its 555-day FD. Senior citizens get an additional benefit, with the rate going up to 7.50%.

Karnataka Bank offers 7% to general citizens for the same tenure, while senior citizens can earn 7.40%.

This means City Union Bank offers a 25-basis-point higher rate to general investors compared with Karnataka Bank. For senior citizens, the difference is 10 basis points.

Bank General Citizens Senior Citizens City Union Bank 7.25% 7.50% Karnataka Bank 7.00% 7.40% Bank of Baroda 6.75% 7.25% Indian Bank 6.65% 7.15% Canara Bank 6.60% 7.10% Union Bank of India 6.55% 7.05%

Source: Paisabazaar data as on September 16, 2026.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 555-day FD rates: City Union Bank tops at 7.25%; check rates from 5 other banks

How do the other banks compare?

The rates offered by other banks for the 555-day tenure are lower than those of City Union Bank and Karnataka Bank. Bank of Baroda offers 6.75% to general citizens and 7.25% to senior citizens.

Indian Bank offers 6.65% to general citizens and 7.15% to senior citizens, while Canara Bank offers 6.60% and 7.10%, respectively.

Union Bank of India has the lowest rate among the six banks listed, at 6.55% for general citizens and 7.05% for senior citizens.

What should FD investors consider?

While the interest rate is an important factor, investors should also check the bank’s latest terms, premature withdrawal conditions and applicable tax rules before booking an FD. Rates can change, and the applicable rate is the one offered by the bank at the time of booking.

Advertisement

FD interest is taxable according to the investor’s applicable income-tax slab. TDS provisions also apply when aggregate interest covered under the relevant provisions crosses the prescribed threshold. For non-senior citizens below 60 years, the threshold is ₹50,000 in a financial year, while for senior citizens aged 60 and above, it is ₹1 lakh.

For investors comparing these six options specifically on interest rates, City Union Bank currently offers the highest rate for both general citizens and senior citizens. However, depositors should consider the complete FD terms, taxation and their liquidity requirements before making a decision.

MUST READ: 7%+ FD Rates: SBI vs BoB vs PNB vs Canara Bank — How much will senior citizens earn on ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh?