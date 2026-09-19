7%+ FD Rates: SBI vs BoB vs PNB vs Canara Bank — How much will senior citizens earn on ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh?

SBI FD: 7.05% for 5 to 10 years

State Bank of India offers senior citizens an interest rate of 7.05% on FDs with a tenure of five years to 10 years. At this rate, an investment of ₹5 lakh grows to around ₹7.09 lakh after five years, while ₹10 lakh becomes approximately ₹14.18 lakh.

For ₹15 lakh, the maturity value is around ₹21.27 lakh. An investment of ₹20 lakh would grow to approximately ₹28.37 lakh, based on the same rate and compounding.

For a 10-year tenure, ₹5 lakh grows to around ₹10.06 lakh, while ₹20 lakh becomes approximately ₹40.23 lakh.

Bank of Baroda: 7.25% on 555-day FD

Bank of Baroda offers a 7.25% interest rate to senior citizens under its 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme.

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At this rate, ₹5 lakh grows to around ₹5.58 lakh at maturity. A ₹10 lakh deposit becomes approximately ₹11.15 lakh, while ₹15 lakh grows to around ₹16.73 lakh.

For ₹20 lakh, the maturity amount would be approximately ₹22.31 lakh, based on the same calculation.

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Senior citizen FD rates

Bank Special FD Scheme Tenure Interest Rate ₹5 lakh maturity ₹10 lakh maturity ₹15 lakh maturity ₹20 lakh maturity SBI Special FD 5 years 7.05% ₹7,09,129 ₹14,18,258 ₹21,27,388 ₹28,36,517 SBI Special FD 10 years 7.05% ₹10,05,728 ₹20,11,457 ₹30,17,185 ₹40,22,914 Bank of Baroda Golden Goal Deposit 555 days 7.25% ₹5,57,722 ₹11,15,444 ₹16,73,166 ₹22,30,888 PNB Special FD 444 days 7.10% ₹5,44,690 ₹10,89,381 ₹16,34,071 ₹21,78,762 Canara Bank Special FD 555 days 7.10% ₹5,56,433 ₹11,29,476* ₹16,69,421* ₹22,25,895*

PNB: 7.10% on 444-day FD

Punjab National Bank offers senior citizens 7.10% on its 444-day special FD.

A ₹5 lakh investment grows to around ₹5.45 lakh, while ₹10 lakh becomes approximately ₹10.89 lakh. For ₹15 lakh, the maturity value is around ₹16.34 lakh.

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On a ₹20 lakh investment, the maturity amount works out to approximately ₹21.79 lakh.

Canara Bank: 7.10% on 555-day FD

Canara Bank offers senior citizens 7.10% on its 555-day special FD scheme.

A ₹5 lakh deposit grows to around ₹5.56 lakh, while ₹10 lakh becomes approximately ₹11.29 lakh. A ₹15 lakh investment can grow to around ₹16.69 lakh.

For ₹20 lakh, the maturity value would be approximately ₹22.26 lakh, based on the stated rate and calculation.

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Senior Citizen FD: Investment vs maturity amount

Bank Interest Rate Tenure Investment Interest Earned Maturity Amount SBI 7.05% 5 years ₹5 lakh ₹2,09,129 ₹7,09,129 SBI 7.05% 5 years ₹10 lakh ₹4,18,258 ₹14,18,258 SBI 7.05% 5 years ₹15 lakh ₹6,27,388 ₹21,27,388 SBI 7.05% 5 years ₹20 lakh ₹8,36,517 ₹28,36,517 SBI 7.05% 10 years ₹5 lakh ₹5,05,728 ₹10,05,728 SBI 7.05% 10 years ₹10 lakh ₹10,11,457 ₹20,11,457 SBI 7.05% 10 years ₹15 lakh ₹15,17,185 ₹30,17,185 SBI 7.05% 10 years ₹20 lakh ₹20,22,914 ₹40,22,914 Bank of Baroda 7.25% 555 days ₹5 lakh ₹57,722 ₹5,57,722 BoB 7.25% 555 days ₹10 lakh ₹1,15,444 ₹11,15,444 BoB 7.25% 555 days ₹15 lakh ₹1,73,166 ₹16,73,166 BoB 7.25% 555 days ₹20 lakh ₹2,30,888 ₹22,30,888 PNB 7.10% 444 days ₹5 lakh ₹44,690 ₹5,44,690 PNB 7.10% 444 days ₹10 lakh ₹89,381 ₹10,89,381 PNB 7.10% 444 days ₹15 lakh ₹1,34,071 ₹16,34,071 PNB 7.10% 444 days ₹20 lakh ₹1,78,762 ₹21,78,762 Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days ₹5 lakh ₹56,433 ₹5,56,433 Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days ₹10 lakh ₹1,29,476* ₹11,29,476* Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days ₹15 lakh ₹1,69,421* ₹16,69,421* Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days ₹20 lakh ₹2,25,895* ₹22,25,895*

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Rate isn't the only factor

While Bank of Baroda has the highest advertised rate among these four schemes at 7.25%, the shortest tenure also needs to be considered. SBI, meanwhile, offers a substantially longer investment period, which can result in a much larger maturity corpus through compounding.

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For senior citizens, the choice between a cumulative FD and periodic interest payout also matters. Those requiring regular income may prefer monthly or quarterly interest, while investors who do not need immediate cash flow may opt for cumulative deposits.