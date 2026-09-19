7%+ FD Rates: SBI vs BoB vs PNB vs Canara Bank — How much will senior citizens earn on ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh?

SBI FD: 7.05% for 5 to 10 years
State Bank of India offers senior citizens an interest rate of 7.05% on FDs with a tenure of five years to 10 years. At this rate, an investment of ₹5 lakh grows to around ₹7.09 lakh after five years, while ₹10 lakh becomes approximately ₹14.18 lakh.
For ₹15 lakh, the maturity value is around ₹21.27 lakh. An investment of ₹20 lakh would grow to approximately ₹28.37 lakh, based on the same rate and compounding.
For a 10-year tenure, ₹5 lakh grows to around ₹10.06 lakh, while ₹20 lakh becomes approximately ₹40.23 lakh.
Bank of Baroda: 7.25% on 555-day FD
Bank of Baroda offers a 7.25% interest rate to senior citizens under its 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme.
At this rate, ₹5 lakh grows to around ₹5.58 lakh at maturity. A ₹10 lakh deposit becomes approximately ₹11.15 lakh, while ₹15 lakh grows to around ₹16.73 lakh.
For ₹20 lakh, the maturity amount would be approximately ₹22.31 lakh, based on the same calculation.
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Senior citizen FD rates
|Bank
|Special FD Scheme
|Tenure
|Interest Rate
|₹5 lakh maturity
|₹10 lakh maturity
|₹15 lakh maturity
|₹20 lakh maturity
|SBI
|Special FD
|5 years
|7.05%
|₹7,09,129
|₹14,18,258
|₹21,27,388
|₹28,36,517
|SBI
|Special FD
|10 years
|7.05%
|₹10,05,728
|₹20,11,457
|₹30,17,185
|₹40,22,914
|Bank of Baroda
|Golden Goal Deposit
|555 days
|7.25%
|₹5,57,722
|₹11,15,444
|₹16,73,166
|₹22,30,888
|PNB
|Special FD
|444 days
|7.10%
|₹5,44,690
|₹10,89,381
|₹16,34,071
|₹21,78,762
|Canara Bank
|Special FD
|555 days
|7.10%
|₹5,56,433
|₹11,29,476*
|₹16,69,421*
|₹22,25,895*
PNB: 7.10% on 444-day FD
Punjab National Bank offers senior citizens 7.10% on its 444-day special FD.
A ₹5 lakh investment grows to around ₹5.45 lakh, while ₹10 lakh becomes approximately ₹10.89 lakh. For ₹15 lakh, the maturity value is around ₹16.34 lakh.
On a ₹20 lakh investment, the maturity amount works out to approximately ₹21.79 lakh.
Canara Bank: 7.10% on 555-day FD
Canara Bank offers senior citizens 7.10% on its 555-day special FD scheme.
A ₹5 lakh deposit grows to around ₹5.56 lakh, while ₹10 lakh becomes approximately ₹11.29 lakh. A ₹15 lakh investment can grow to around ₹16.69 lakh.
For ₹20 lakh, the maturity value would be approximately ₹22.26 lakh, based on the stated rate and calculation.
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Senior Citizen FD: Investment vs maturity amount
|Bank
|Interest Rate
|Tenure
|Investment
|Interest Earned
|Maturity Amount
|SBI
|7.05%
|5 years
|₹5 lakh
|₹2,09,129
|₹7,09,129
|SBI
|7.05%
|5 years
|₹10 lakh
|₹4,18,258
|₹14,18,258
|SBI
|7.05%
|5 years
|₹15 lakh
|₹6,27,388
|₹21,27,388
|SBI
|7.05%
|5 years
|₹20 lakh
|₹8,36,517
|₹28,36,517
|SBI
|7.05%
|10 years
|₹5 lakh
|₹5,05,728
|₹10,05,728
|SBI
|7.05%
|10 years
|₹10 lakh
|₹10,11,457
|₹20,11,457
|SBI
|7.05%
|10 years
|₹15 lakh
|₹15,17,185
|₹30,17,185
|SBI
|7.05%
|10 years
|₹20 lakh
|₹20,22,914
|₹40,22,914
|Bank of Baroda
|7.25%
|555 days
|₹5 lakh
|₹57,722
|₹5,57,722
|BoB
|7.25%
|555 days
|₹10 lakh
|₹1,15,444
|₹11,15,444
|BoB
|7.25%
|555 days
|₹15 lakh
|₹1,73,166
|₹16,73,166
|BoB
|7.25%
|555 days
|₹20 lakh
|₹2,30,888
|₹22,30,888
|PNB
|7.10%
|444 days
|₹5 lakh
|₹44,690
|₹5,44,690
|PNB
|7.10%
|444 days
|₹10 lakh
|₹89,381
|₹10,89,381
|PNB
|7.10%
|444 days
|₹15 lakh
|₹1,34,071
|₹16,34,071
|PNB
|7.10%
|444 days
|₹20 lakh
|₹1,78,762
|₹21,78,762
|Canara Bank
|7.10%
|555 days
|₹5 lakh
|₹56,433
|₹5,56,433
|Canara Bank
|7.10%
|555 days
|₹10 lakh
|₹1,29,476*
|₹11,29,476*
|Canara Bank
|7.10%
|555 days
|₹15 lakh
|₹1,69,421*
|₹16,69,421*
|Canara Bank
|7.10%
|555 days
|₹20 lakh
|₹2,25,895*
|₹22,25,895*
DO READ: FD rate war: Small finance banks widen gap with SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank
Rate isn't the only factor
While Bank of Baroda has the highest advertised rate among these four schemes at 7.25%, the shortest tenure also needs to be considered. SBI, meanwhile, offers a substantially longer investment period, which can result in a much larger maturity corpus through compounding.
For senior citizens, the choice between a cumulative FD and periodic interest payout also matters. Those requiring regular income may prefer monthly or quarterly interest, while investors who do not need immediate cash flow may opt for cumulative deposits.