EPFO vs Zerodha withdrawal rules: Where can you get your money faster in an emergency?

What has changed for Zerodha customers?

Kamath said Zerodha's instant withdrawal facility would now operate between 9 am and 6 pm, including weekends and market holidays.

"We've increased our instant withdrawal limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. It's now available from 9 AM to 6 PM, including weekends and market holidays. Since 2024, we've processed nearly ₹1 lakh crore in instant payouts, completely free," Kamath wrote on X.

Customers can withdraw between ₹100 and ₹5 lakh daily through one instant withdrawal request.

However, same-day deposits are ineligible, while unsettled share-sale proceeds, pending orders and margin requirements may restrict the withdrawable balance.

Regular withdrawals remain available for larger amounts, subject to standard processing timelines.

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What are EPFO's withdrawal rules?

Unlike Zerodha, which facilitates transfers of eligible trading funds, EPFO withdrawals involve retirement savings and are governed by prescribed conditions.

According to EPFO's latest guidance, members who have completed 12 months of membership can withdraw up to 75% of their provident fund balance, including employee and employer contributions with interest, subject to eligibility requirements.

Partial withdrawals are classified into three categories: essential needs, housing-related requirements and special circumstances.

Illness-related advances have no frequency limit, while education withdrawals are permitted up to 10 times during membership.

Marriage-related advances are allowed up to five times, as are withdrawals for specified housing purposes.

Advances under notified special circumstances are permitted twice per financial year.

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EPFO vs Zerodha: Which processes withdrawals faster?

Zerodha offers faster access when funds are already eligible for instant withdrawal.

EPFO's processing timelines depend on claim type and verification requirements.

According to the supplied EPFO guidance, eligible auto-mode claims can be processed within 72 hours.

Online claims from members with completed KYC typically take three to seven working days, while physical claims can take up to 20 working days.

The guidance also indicates that settlement and bank credit can take seven to 15 working days in some cases.

Therefore, EPFO subscribers should not assume that submitting a withdrawal request guarantees immediate access to money.

MUST READ: Zerodha raises instant withdrawal limit to ₹5 lakh: Nithin Kamath says ₹1 lakh crore paid out free

Can you withdraw your entire balance?

Zerodha's ₹5 lakh ceiling applies only to instant withdrawals, not regular withdrawals.

EPFO, meanwhile, imposes purpose-based eligibility conditions and limits on partial advances.

For investors facing urgent expenses, Zerodha's instant facility is quicker if sufficient withdrawable funds are available. EPFO remains a conditional source of retirement savings rather than an instant cash-transfer facility.

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