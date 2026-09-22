Gold, silver prices on September 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,54,720 ₹1,41,840 Mumbai ₹1,54,570 ₹1,41,690 Bengaluru ₹1,54,570 ₹1,41,690 Kolkata ₹1,54,570 ₹1,41,690 Hyderabad ₹1,54,570 ₹1,41,690 Chennai ₹1,55,670 ₹1,42,690

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Mumbai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Bengaluru ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Kolkata ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Hyderabad ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Chennai ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained flat on September 21, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹14,170 per gm and ₹14,285 per gm across major Indian states, respectively. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,215 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,584 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,507 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 14,170 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,285 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,584 Tanishq 22K 14,215 Tanishq 24K* 15,507

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State