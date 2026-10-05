HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs smaller lenders: Where senior citizens get better FD returns

Senior citizens looking to lock money into fixed deposits (FDs) in October 2026 may find a significant gap between the rates offered by large private-sector banks and smaller lenders. While HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.75% for one-year deposits, 6.95% for three years and 6.90% for five years, several smaller private and small finance banks are offering rates of 7.5% or more for selected tenures.
The rates, updated by Paisa Bazaar on October 1, 2026, apply to deposits below ₹3 crore. The comparison highlights the opportunity cost for senior citizens who prioritise convenience and familiarity with large banks but may be willing to consider smaller institutions for higher fixed-income returns.
|Bank
|1-year FD
|3-year FD
|5-year FD
|Maximum rate
|HDFC Bank
|6.75%
|6.95%
|6.90%
|6.95%
|ICICI Bank
|6.75%
|6.95%
|6.90%
|6.95%
|DCB Bank
|7.15%
|7.25%
|8.00%
|8.00%
|Bandhan Bank
|7.50%
|7.75%
|—
|7.95%
|SBM Bank
|7.60%
|7.60%
|7.50%
|8.15%
|YES Bank
|—
|7.75%
|7.50%
|7.75%
|IndusInd Bank
|—
|7.75%
|7.15%
|7.75%
|Unity SFB
|8.00%
|—
|—
|8.00%
|Jana SFB
|7.50%
|8.30%
|7.77%
|8.30%
|Suryoday SFB
|7.40%
|7.40%
|8.50%
|8.50%
|Ujjivan SFB
|7.75%
|7.75%
|7.70%
|7.75%
|Utkarsh SFB
|—
|8.00%
|—
|8.00%