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HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs smaller lenders: Where senior citizens get better FD returns

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs smaller lenders: Where senior citizens get better FD returns

Senior citizens can earn significantly higher FD returns by looking beyond HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, with smaller private and small finance banks offering rates of up to 8.50% for select tenures in October 2026.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 6:05 AM IST
HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs smaller lenders: Where senior citizens get better FD returnsThe rate gap highlights the potential opportunity cost of sticking exclusively with large banks, although investors should weigh higher returns against tenure, liquidity, bank risk and deposit-insurance considerations.

Senior citizens looking to lock money into fixed deposits (FDs) in October 2026 may find a significant gap between the rates offered by large private-sector banks and smaller lenders. While HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.75% for one-year deposits, 6.95% for three years and 6.90% for five years, several smaller private and small finance banks are offering rates of 7.5% or more for selected tenures.

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The rates, updated by Paisa Bazaar on October 1, 2026, apply to deposits below ₹3 crore. The comparison highlights the opportunity cost for senior citizens who prioritise convenience and familiarity with large banks but may be willing to consider smaller institutions for higher fixed-income returns.

Bank 1-year FD 3-year FD 5-year FD Maximum rate
HDFC Bank 6.75% 6.95% 6.90% 6.95%
ICICI Bank 6.75% 6.95% 6.90% 6.95%
DCB Bank 7.15% 7.25% 8.00% 8.00%
Bandhan Bank 7.50% 7.75% 7.95%
SBM Bank 7.60% 7.60% 7.50% 8.15%
YES Bank 7.75% 7.50% 7.75%
IndusInd Bank 7.75% 7.15% 7.75%
Unity SFB 8.00% 8.00%
Jana SFB 7.50% 8.30% 7.77% 8.30%
Suryoday SFB 7.40% 7.40% 8.50% 8.50%
Ujjivan SFB 7.75% 7.75% 7.70% 7.75%
Utkarsh SFB 8.00% 8.00%

Source: Paisa Bazaar; rates updated October 1, 2026. Rates are for senior citizens and deposits below ₹3 crore. A dash indicates the specific rate was not provided in the data.

The difference becomes particularly visible over longer holding periods. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.90% for five years, compared with 8.50% at Suryoday Small Finance Bank. DCB Bank offers 8% for the same tenure, while Jana offers 7.77%.

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For a ₹10 lakh deposit, an 8.50% annual rate would generate roughly ₹85,000 in first-year interest before considering the compounding structure and taxation, compared with about ₹69,000 at 6.90%. The headline difference is therefore 1.60 percentage points, although the actual maturity amount will depend on the FD's compounding frequency and payout option.

For shorter-term deposits, small finance banks also lead. Unity Small Finance Bank offers 8% for one year, while Ujjivan offers 7.75%. Jana offers 7.50%, compared with 6.75% at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Among private-sector banks, SBM Bank offers a maximum rate of 8.15%, while DCB Bank reaches 8%. Bandhan Bank's maximum is 7.95%. However, these maximum rates do not necessarily apply across all tenures.

This is an important consideration for senior citizens because the highest advertised rate may require locking money away for a specific period. Suryoday's 8.50%, for instance, applies to five-year deposits, while its one- and three-year rates are 7.40%.

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Higher rates should also not be viewed in isolation. Senior citizens should consider the bank's financial strength, premature-withdrawal rules, liquidity requirements and deposit-insurance limits before choosing an FD.

For investors who already maintain substantial deposits with large banks, the rate gap could justify comparing smaller lenders. But rather than moving the entire corpus to chase the highest rate, diversification across banks and maturities can help balance return, liquidity and safety.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 6:05 AM IST
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