Previously, seafarers often faced difficulties completing Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements because they lacked documents establishing a fixed overseas residential address.

Rajesh Khandagale, Principal Officer – PFRDA, KFin Technologies Limited, said, “This is a practical and welcome change. Seafarers spend several months onboard ships and keep moving between countries, so many don’t have a regular overseas residential address backed by the usual documents.”

He added that the earlier framework could prevent otherwise eligible seafarers from opening NPS accounts despite their willingness to save for retirement.

Which documents are accepted?

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Seafarers proceeding on a fresh assignment can submit a valid employment contract with their employer or shipping company.

Alternatively, they can provide a CDC, provided the disembarkation stamp or record is not older than six months.

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“For seafarers currently onboard a ship, the current address can be either the employer’s overseas address or their address in India. Other KYC requirements, including identity verification and NRI status, continue to apply,” Khandagale said.

However, expired employment contracts or CDCs with disembarkation records older than six months will not qualify under this relaxation.

Such applicants must submit alternative acceptable address documents under the existing KYC framework.

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Are other KYC requirements still mandatory?

The relaxation applies specifically to address-proof documentation and does not eliminate other verification requirements.

Regulated intermediaries, including Points of Presence (PoPs), will continue verifying applicants' identity, NRI status and supporting documents.

“The idea is to make verification easier without compromising the checks needed to open an NPS account,” Khandagale said.

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Can seafarers open NPS accounts online?

NRI subscribers can already open NPS accounts digitally, subject to prescribed verification requirements.

The revised rules could simplify onboarding for seafarers working onboard ships, although completing the entire process remotely will depend on the platform and connectivity.

“Whether the entire process can be completed onboard will depend on the onboarding channel used and the seafarer’s ability to complete the required verification steps,” Khandagale explained.

What does this mean for retirement planning?

NPS allows subscribers to build retirement savings through contributions and investments across permitted asset classes, subject to applicable rules.

For seafarers whose income fluctuates between contracts, contribution flexibility can support long-term financial planning.

However, investors should assess withdrawal restrictions, tax implications and retirement objectives before investing.

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The revised framework removes a significant documentation barrier, potentially allowing more NRI seafarers to participate in structured retirement savings.

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