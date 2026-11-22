Inflation gradually reduces the purchasing power of money, making everyday expenses more expensive over time.

Consider a family currently spending ₹1 lakh monthly on housing, groceries, transportation, education, healthcare and other household requirements.

At 6% annual inflation, these expenses would increase to approximately ₹1.79 lakh after 10 years, ₹2.40 lakh after 15 years and ₹3.21 lakh after 20 years.

This means a household would need nearly ₹38.5 lakh annually after two decades to maintain its present standard of living.

Bhagat argues that rising healthcare, education and urban living expenses are making conventional retirement targets increasingly inadequate.

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Why ₹1 crore may not be enough

A retirement corpus of ₹1 crore may appear substantial today, but its purchasing power will decline over time.

At 6% annual inflation, ₹1 crore received 20 years from now would have purchasing power equivalent to approximately ₹31.2 lakh today.

Bhagat suggests using a retirement corpus benchmark of 25–30 times annual expenses.

For a household spending ₹12 lakh annually today, that translates into ₹3–3.6 crore at current expense levels.

However, if the same household retires after 20 years, its projected annual expenses would rise to approximately ₹38.5 lakh.

Applying the same 25–30-times benchmark to those future expenses produces an illustrative retirement target of ₹9.62–11.55 crore.

The actual requirement would depend on investment returns, retirement duration, inflation and other sources of income.

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Why healthcare and education matter

Bhagat points out that healthcare and higher education expenses can increase faster than general inflation, creating additional financial pressure.

Families supporting children and ageing parents may find these costs particularly difficult to manage while simultaneously building retirement savings.

He also highlights the financial challenges faced by adults aged 35–50, who often balance education expenses, parental healthcare and their own long-term financial goals.

How should families plan?

Bhagat recommends moving from irregular saving to goal-based investing.

Money required within three years should generally be allocated to relatively stable instruments, including bank deposits and suitable short-duration debt products.

For long-term goals exceeding 10 years, he advocates disciplined equity investments through systematic investment plans, alongside retirement instruments such as EPF, PPF and NPS.

However, equity returns are market-linked and cannot guarantee inflation-beating growth.