On the other hand, the company has seen constant stake reduction by FIIs in the last two years.

The stake of FIIs slipped to a nine-quarter low in September 2026 quarter. In June 2024, FII stake in ITC stood at 40.47. It rose to 40.5% in the September 2024 quarter. Since then, FIIs have been paring their stake in the ITC stock. FII stake in the September 2026 quarter fell to 33.2%.

Advertisement

During the same period, ITC shares slipped 32% in two years.

In 2026, the FMCG stock has fallen 17.49%. The correction this year comes on the back of a hike in taxes on tobacco. The government announced a significant hike in cigarette taxation effective from February 1, 2026.

On November 20 , ITC stock ended 0.73% lower at Rs 298.80. It hit a high of Rs 300.90 intra day. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.74 lakh crore. Total 13 lakh shares of the FMCG firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 38.79 crore on BSE in the previous session.

ITC share price targets

Jefferies has a price target of Rs 350 on the ITC stock and Nomura has a buy call with a target of Rs 340. Avendus Spark also has a buy call with a price target of Rs 320 on the FMCG stock. Prabhudas Lilladher has assigned an accumulate call on ITC with a target price of Rs 294. Nuvama assigned a buy call with a target of Rs 310. Dolat Capital has an accumulate call on the stock with a target of Rs 305.

Advertisement

Axis Securities: Target cut to Rs 260; Hold

Axis Securities has reduced its price target on ITC to Rs 260 per share from Rs 285 earlier, while maintaining its HOLD rating. The revised target implies a downside of around 2% from the current market price (CMP).

The brokerage said the recent increase in cigarette taxes, coupled with persistent inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical uncertainties, higher energy costs and supply-chain disruptions, has prompted it to lower its earnings estimates.

"Nevertheless, we remain positive on the company's long-term growth prospects, supported by its diversified business portfolio and strong execution capabilities," Axis Securities said.

HDFC Securities: Target price Rs 300; ADD

HDFC Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 300 to ITC while maintaining its ADD recommendation.

The brokerage continues to view the cigarettes business as the primary driver of the stock's performance. It expects cigarette EBIT per stick to recover by Q4FY27, supported by the implementation of around 80% of the planned price hikes.

However, HDFC Securities expects ITC's valuation to remain subdued in the near term as the market assesses the impact of steep price increases on cigarette volumes and earnings.

The brokerage believes a valuation rerating could material.