Long weekend getaway planned? Here’s how Axis Bank cardholders can save on MakeMyTrip bookings

What Axis Bank cardholders can get

Travellers paying with an Axis Bank credit card on MakeMyTrip can get a flat 10% instant discount on domestic flights, capped at ₹1,800. Domestic hotel bookings will be eligible for up to 15% instant discount, capped at ₹5,000.

The benefits also extend to international flights and hotels, buses, cabs, tours and attractions. Holiday packages will get an additional 5% instant discount with Axis Bank credit cards, over and above MakeMyTrip's existing holiday offers, with the discount capped at ₹20,000.

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What Axis Bank says

Vinit Bajaj, Group Head – Acquiring and Cards, Axis Bank, said travel continues to be an important focus for the bank as customers look for more value from their spending.

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"Travel continues to be a key focus area for us, as customers increasingly seek meaningful experiences and greater value from their everyday spends," Bajaj said.

He said long weekends are increasingly being used for short getaways and added that the partnership is aimed at making travel planning more rewarding for cardholders.

"Through our partnership with MakeMyTrip, we are bringing timely and relevant benefits that make travel planning more rewarding and accessible for our cardholders," Bajaj said. He added that the collaboration would strengthen the travel benefits available to Axis Bank credit card users.

MakeMyTrip on the partnership

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Operating Officer – Flights, Corporate, GCC & Marketing, MakeMyTrip, said the partnership is focused on reaching travellers when they are making their travel decisions.

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"Marketing is increasingly building around the right moment, not just the loudest voice," Singh said. He added that the partnership with Axis Bank was designed to offer value at the point when travellers are deciding where and when to book.

"This partnership with Axis Bank reflects that shift, showing up with real value exactly when the traveller is deciding, not just when we want to be seen," Singh said.

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Long weekends covered under the offer

The first eligible period is Gandhi Jayanti, from October 2 to 4, 2026.

The offer will then cover Dussehra from October 18 to 20, Diwali from November 7 to 9, Christmas from December 25 to 27 and New Year from January 1 to 3, 2027.

It will also cover Republic Day from January 24 to 26, Holi from March 20 to 22 and Good Friday from March 26 to 28.

The applicable offers and benefits will be shown on the payments page at checkout ahead of each long weekend. Full terms and conditions, including minimum booking values, will be available on the MakeMyTrip app and website before each offer goes live.