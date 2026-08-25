Staywell.Health secures Equanimity-led investment to scale AI-native health insurance platform

The company combines AI-powered tools with expert human advisors, with the aim of making health insurance more personalised, transparent and accessible. Its approach focuses on supporting customers beyond policy purchase and through the broader insurance lifecycle.

Platform and distribution

The company said the investment will support the development of its AI platform, expansion of its distribution footprint and strengthening of its proprietary advisory and customer-engagement capabilities.

A key focus will also be the scaling of ClaimsKavach, Staywell.Health’s claims-first proposition designed to help customers navigate the claims process with greater confidence and support.

Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder and CEO of Staywell.Health, said health insurance remains complex for individuals and families and that AI can improve how consumers discover, understand and use insurance.

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Co-founder and COO Arup Chatterjee said the company aims to combine technology, expert human guidance and claims support while expanding its distribution footprint and insurer partnerships.

CFO Atul Mehta said the investment would provide financial strength to accelerate the company’s technology roadmap while maintaining a disciplined approach to building a sustainable and scalable business.

Claims-first approach

Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity Investments, said India’s health insurance market faces a distribution challenge rather than a lack of demand. He said Staywell.Health’s combination of AI and human advisors, along with its focus on claims support, was a key factor behind Equanimity’s decision to lead the investment.

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Staywell.Health said it will work with insurers, technology partners and regulators to develop a trusted, compliant and AI-native platform for health insurance.

Equanimity Investments is a Mumbai-based early-stage venture capital firm investing from Seed to Series A in Indian startups. Over the past eight years, it has invested in 25-plus companies across two funds, including Renee Cosmetics, Neuron Energy and Utsav.

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