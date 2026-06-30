Why Indian women abroad are investing more from the West than the Gulf

The number of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) women participating in cross-border investing has risen sharply over the past year, with female investor participation increasing by nearly 70%, according to a new report by cross-border wealth platform Belong. The report also highlights a significant regional divide, with women living in Western countries participating in investing at a much higher rate than their counterparts in the Gulf.

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The report, which analysed investor participation across NRIs in 34 countries between July 2025 and June 2026, found that women accounted for 7.3% of all NRI investors as of June 2026, up from 4.3% a year earlier. While the overall share remains relatively small, the increase signals growing financial participation among women in the global Indian diaspora.

Western countries lead female participation

One of the report's key findings is the contrast between Western markets and Gulf countries. Women represented 11.4% of investors from Western countries—including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Europe—compared with 6.8% of investors from Gulf nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. This means female participation in Western markets is nearly 1.7 times that of Gulf countries.

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According to Belong, the difference reflects how migration patterns and household structures influence financial decision-making. Western diaspora communities are more likely to consist of dual-income professional households where women have independent careers and greater involvement in long-term financial planning.

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In contrast, migration to Gulf countries has historically been driven by contract-based employment and single-income households, resulting in different patterns of investment participation. The report notes that these structural differences continue to shape how overseas Indians engage with financial products.

No single NRI investor profile

Belong says the findings challenge the notion that overseas Indians behave as a homogeneous investor group. Instead, financial behaviour differs across geographies depending on employment opportunities, family structures and economic participation in host countries.

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"The growth in female participation is one of the most encouraging trends we are seeing among NRI investors," said Ankur Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO of Belong. He added that the data reinforces the idea that there is no single NRI investor profile, as investment behaviour varies significantly across regions.

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Digital platforms widen access

The report comes as wealth management firms increasingly focus on women investors, who are emerging as one of the fastest-growing client segments. Greater access to digital onboarding, paperless investing and cross-border financial platforms has made it easier for NRIs to manage investments across countries.

Belong, founded in 2024, offers India-bound and global mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), USD fixed deposits and other India-linked investment products through a single digital platform for NRIs.

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The report, however, measures investor participation rather than investment value. It does not analyse asset allocation, portfolio sizes or the amount invested by women. Instead, it highlights a broader shift towards greater financial inclusion within the Indian diaspora.

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As digital investing continues to expand and more women enter the workforce globally, female participation is expected to play a larger role in shaping cross-border wealth creation among NRIs, offering fresh opportunities for India's growing overseas investment ecosystem.

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