According to data shared by Kamath, India requires approximately 70,000 pack-houses near farms but has only about 1,300, leaving a shortfall of nearly 68,700 facilities. Pack-houses play a crucial role in sorting, grading, cleaning and cooling harvested produce before transportation. The shortage extends to refrigerated transportation. Against an estimated requirement of 62,000 reefer trucks, India has approximately 19,000, leaving a gap of 43,000 vehicles.

These infrastructure deficiencies can accelerate spoilage, particularly for highly perishable commodities such as tomatoes, leafy vegetables and fruits.

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Can better cold chains control food inflation?

Improved cold-chain infrastructure could help reduce supply disruptions by extending the shelf life of agricultural produce and enabling transportation across longer distances.

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When large quantities of vegetables spoil, reduced market availability can contribute to price increases, particularly during periods of adverse weather or seasonal shortages.

Better storage and refrigerated transportation could help smooth supply fluctuations, although they cannot eliminate price volatility caused by production shocks or changing demand.

Why did Kamath compare vegetables with milk?

Kamath highlighted the difference between India's organised dairy industry and fragmented fruit and vegetable markets.

"Why does a farmer get only ₹33 when you spend ₹100 on tomatoes?" he asked.

According to his infographic, dairy farmers receive approximately ₹70 of every ₹100 spent by consumers on milk, compared with ₹37 for potatoes and ₹33 for tomatoes.

The difference reflects varying procurement structures, supply-chain costs and market arrangements.

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Why does a farmer get only ₹33 when you spend ₹100 on tomatoes? India is No. 1 in milk, bananas and mangoes. Only milk has an assured buyer, and dairy farmers keep about ₹70 of every ₹100. The gap isn't in farming. It's in what happens after harvest. India needs around 70,000 pack-houses near farms, and about 1,300 exist. We built Amul for milk. Nobody has built it at that scale for fruits and vegetables yet. Quick commerce solved the last mile. The next big consumer business might be in the first mile. Which crop would you build the buyer for? — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 19, 2026

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Could the Amul model offer a solution?

Kamath argued that India's dairy industry demonstrates the benefits of organised procurement and assured buyers.

"We built Amul for milk. Nobody has built it at that scale for fruits and vegetables yet," he said.

Cooperatives, farmer producer organisations and private procurement networks could potentially improve market access while reducing avoidable losses.

However, investments in cold storage must be accompanied by grading facilities, transportation, processing and reliable buyers.

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Where is the business opportunity?

Kamath believes the next major consumer business opportunity could emerge closer to farms rather than at consumers' doorsteps.

"Quick commerce solved the last mile. The next big consumer business might be in the first mile," he said.

For India, strengthening this first-mile infrastructure could improve farmers' price realisation, reduce wastage and help moderate food inflation over time.

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