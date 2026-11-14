US immigration crackdown hits record high in 2026: 4.83 lakh deported, 4.91 lakh arrested

The latest figures reflect an intensification of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration. DHS said ICE recorded its highest annual totals for both arrests and deportations in the agency’s 23-year history.

READ THIS: IBM ends visa sponsorship for most consulting roles amid Trump’s H-1B crackdown; Here' what workers should know

ICE arrests cross 4.91 lakh in FY2026

ICE reported more than 491,000 arrests during fiscal year 2026, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests. The total was significantly higher than the fewer than 427,000 arrests recorded across fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024 combined, according to DHS.

The agency’s deportation tally of 483,200 was also close to the approximately 486,000 removals recorded across those three fiscal years under former President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Monthly figures highlighted the acceleration in enforcement activity. ICE recorded 43,900 arrests in June 2026, followed by 50,208 in July and a record 50,925 in August. In September, the agency made more than 48,000 arrests and carried out approximately 44,000 removals.

DHS said September’s arrest figure was more than 300% above the average for the same month during the Biden administration.

ALSO READ: US Green Card lottery 2027: Are Indian applicants eligible? Latest update explained

Two Indian nationals among cases highlighted by DHS

The DHS release also identified two Indian nationals among individuals arrested by ICE during fiscal year 2026. The cases were cited as examples of enforcement against people facing serious criminal allegations.

Aman Kumar was arrested in Fresno, California, in May after being charged with felony hit-and-run causing death or injury. According to DHS, he allegedly injured a four-year-old boy in an accident in April and fled the scene.

Advertisement

Another Indian national, Rajinder Kumar, was arrested in April after being charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. DHS said a semi-truck and trailer he was driving jackknifed in Deschutes County, Oregon, causing a crash that killed a newlywed couple.