Planning a holiday in Ireland? Indians with eligible UK visas can travel without a separate visa

Under the programme, Indian passport holders with an eligible UK short-stay visa can travel to Ireland without obtaining a separate Irish visa, subject to specific conditions. The scheme covers nationals of India and several other countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America.

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Travellers must have entered the UK legally using an eligible short-stay visa and received permission to stay before travelling to Ireland. Simply holding a valid UK visa does not automatically qualify someone for the waiver.

Ireland visa waiver: Who is eligible?

Indian nationals must possess a qualifying UK short-stay visitor visa and have already entered the UK using that visa. They must also travel to Ireland while their UK immigration permission remains valid.

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Eligible documents include qualifying short-stay visitor visas and certain visit or business entry clearances. However, transit visas and visas issued to visitors intending to marry or enter into a civil partnership are excluded.

Travellers who remain airside at a UK airport without clearing immigration and obtaining permission to enter the country cannot use the scheme.

How long can Indians stay in Ireland?

Eligible travellers can stay in Ireland for up to 90 days or for the remaining validity of their UK immigration permission, whichever is shorter.

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For instance, if a traveller has only 20 days remaining on their UK permission, their permitted stay in Ireland cannot exceed 20 days. Admission is ultimately decided by Irish immigration officers at the port of arrival, and eligibility does not guarantee entry.

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Does the waiver apply to UK ETA holders?

No. A UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) does not qualify travellers for Ireland's Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme. Indian nationals travelling with only a UK ETA must obtain a separate Irish visa if required.

The scheme also excludes certain people residing in the UK under long-term immigration permissions, including some student and family-reunification categories. Eligible nationals living in the UK under qualifying long-term permissions may need an Irish visa, although they may benefit from a visa-fee waiver under applicable provisions.