Once operational, the Delhi–Panipat journey is expected to take approximately one hour, compared with the current two to two-and-a-half hours. Travel to Karnal could fall from around four hours to 90 minutes.

With 22 proposed stations and trains expected to operate every five to ten minutes, the project could make daily commuting more convenient for working professionals, students and business owners.

Stations at Kundli, Bahalgarh Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Education City and Murthal could particularly improve accessibility across the Sonipat belt.

Could Haryana become NCR's next housing hotspot?

Improved connectivity could encourage homebuyers to consider emerging residential locations outside Delhi and established NCR markets.

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Abhay Kumar Mishra, President and CEO of Jindal Realty, said, “The Delhi–Panipat–Karnal Namo Bharat corridor will give a new dimension to connectivity between the NCR and Haryana. It will shorten the distance between Delhi and cities such as Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal, and help these areas connect better with major economic centres.”

He added, “With fast, convenient public transport, the potential for residential, commercial and mixed-use development in these cities will grow.”

The corridor could also encourage developers to introduce integrated residential communities, commercial complexes and retail infrastructure around proposed stations.

Haryana's Transit-Oriented Development policy could further support higher-density development near transport hubs.

Will affordable housing attract Delhi professionals?

For buyers priced out of established NCR neighbourhoods, Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal could offer alternatives, although actual affordability will depend on location and property prices.

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However, commuting costs, station accessibility and last-mile transport will remain important considerations.

A one-hour train journey may still involve additional travel between homes, stations and workplaces.

Moreover, the corridor's benefits will depend on timely execution, operational connectivity and supporting infrastructure.

For prospective buyers, improved transport links could strengthen the long-term appeal of Haryana's residential markets, but property appreciation is not guaranteed.

The proposed Namo Bharat corridor may expand housing choices across the region, with its ultimate impact determined by affordability, connectivity and sustained employment demand.