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This 21-yr-old student pays her ₹2.73 lakh fee, still invests ₹40,000 a month. Here’s how

This 21-yr-old student pays her ₹2.73 lakh fee, still invests ₹40,000 a month. Here’s how

The reel did not clarify whether the ₹2.73 lakh fee was a monthly, semester-wise or annual payment, making it difficult to assess her full annual education burden.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 2:56 PM IST
This 21-yr-old student pays her ₹2.73 lakh fee, still invests ₹40,000 a month. Here’s how The video highlights how different financial commitments can add up for young people living independently in one of India's most expensive cities.

For many college students, paying tuition fees can feel like a major financial milestone. But one 21-year-old engineering student from Mumbai has shared a spending breakdown that goes far beyond the usual rent-and-groceries conversation — revealing how she manages a substantial education bill while still making room for investing.

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Her October expenses have struck a chord online, prompting students to ask: how much of a monthly budget should go toward studies, savings and everyday spending?

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Prajakta Bangale, 21-year-old Mumbai engineering student, has drawn attention online after sharing an October spending breakdown that included ₹2.73 lakh for her fourth-year engineering fees and ₹40,000 in monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs). Her reel on social media has sparked discussion about financial independence, education costs and investing among young adults.

The expense breakdown

Bangale listed her engineering college fee as the month’s largest expense at ₹2,73,000. She explained that her father had paid her fees during the first two years of college. However, after she started earning, she decided to take responsibility for the expense herself.

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She also disclosed a ₹40,000 SIP, alongside ₹23,000 in rent, which she said she pays to her parents. Her other listed spending included ₹9,300 on shopping, ₹6,300 on subscriptions to services such as Claude, Meta, Spotify, Caption AI, InShot and Netflix, ₹4,000 on transportation and ₹2,700 on eating out.

Expense category Amount
Fourth-year engineering fee ₹ 2,73,000
Monthly SIPs ₹40,000
Rent paid to parents ₹23,000
Shopping ₹9,300
Subscriptions ₹6,300
Transportation ₹4,000
Eating out ₹2,700

Excluding the one-time engineering fee, her listed expenses — including the SIP — totalled ₹85,300. Including the fee and SIP, the disclosed October outgoings reached ₹3,65,300, though the reel did not specify her travel costs.

The reel did not clarify whether the ₹2.73 lakh fee was a monthly, semester-wise or annual payment, making it difficult to assess her full annual education burden.

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The post has resonated because it shows a student balancing a substantial education payment with regular investing. The ₹40,000 SIP indicates that she continued allocating money toward long-term financial goals even during a month with an unusually large college-fee payment.

Bangale’s October breakdown offers more than a glimpse into one student’s spending — it highlights the growing pressure on young adults to manage education costs, daily expenses and financial goals at the same time.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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