Why do women prefer gold?

The gender gap is particularly evident in jewellery ownership. Around 43% of women surveyed own fine gold jewellery, compared with just 20% of men.

Gold bars and coins also attract greater female participation, with 30% of women holding these products against 22% of men.

The findings suggest that physical gold remains an important investment choice for women, potentially reflecting cultural familiarity, preferences for tangible assets and financial security considerations.

However, the survey does not directly establish why women own more gold than men.

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Gold versus other investments

While women lead in physical gold ownership, men are more active in certain financial assets.

Cryptocurrencies are held by 39% of male respondents compared with 18% of women. Similarly, equities and real estate investment trusts are owned by 25% of men against 19% of women.

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Interestingly, real estate ownership is identical across genders at 26%.

Digital gold presents a narrower gender gap, with ownership at 16% among men and 13% among women. Gold ETFs are held by 11% of men compared with 7% of women.

Financial security drives investment decisions

The WGC report identifies financial security as a leading investment objective among UAE respondents.

Among current holders, 39% of jewellery investors and 40% of gold bar and coin investors associate their investments with financial security for themselves or their families.

Gold is also valued for its perceived liquidity, long-term appreciation potential and protection against economic uncertainty.

However, these motivations apply to investors overall and cannot be attributed specifically to women.

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Will women's gold investment grow further?

The survey suggests continued interest, with 75% of female respondents considering gold investment over the next 12 months, compared with 71% across the overall sample.

The findings indicate that physical gold remains central to investment preferences, even as digital alternatives expand.

For the gold industry, the opportunity lies in offering accessible investment products while addressing concerns around price volatility, storage, liquidity and transaction costs.