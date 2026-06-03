₹7 crore at the age of 15: The income tax rules that apply to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's earnings

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reportedly built a net worth of around ₹7 crore at just 15 years of age through IPL contracts, tournament winnings, sponsorships and endorsement deals. His remarkable rise has also brought attention to an important financial question: how does the Income Tax Department treat earnings made by minors?

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Under Indian tax laws, a person below the age of 18 is considered a minor. While minors can earn income from various sources, the taxation rules are different from those applicable to adults. In most cases, a minor's income is not taxed separately but is added to the income of a parent under the "clubbing of income" provisions.

Clubbing of income rule

According to Section 64(1A) of the Income Tax Act, any income that accrues to or is received by a minor child is generally added to the income of the parent and taxed as if it were the parent's own income.

Minors often earn income through:

Savings bank accounts

Fixed deposits

Investments made in their name by parents or guardians

Gifts and other financial assets generating returns

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The purpose of the clubbing provision is to prevent taxpayers from reducing their tax liability by transferring income-generating assets to their children.

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Exemption available

The law provides a limited relief under Section 10(32).

If a minor's income is less than ₹1,500 per year, it is effectively exempt from tax. For income that is clubbed with a parent's earnings, the parent can claim an exemption of ₹1,500 for each minor child.

Where the minor's income exceeds ₹1,500 annually, only ₹1,500 can be claimed as an exemption, while the remaining income is taxed in the hands of the parent.

How clubbing rules apply

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> Both parents are earning

If both mother and father have taxable income, the minor's income is added to the income of the parent whose income is higher.

> Parents are divorced

In cases of divorce, the minor's income is clubbed with the income of the parent who has custody of the child.

> Both parents are deceased

If both parents are no longer alive, the minor's income is not clubbed with the guardian's income. Instead, a separate income tax return is filed on behalf of the minor through a guardian acting as a representative assessee.

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Important exceptions

While most passive income of minors is clubbed with parental income, there are significant exceptions.

Talent, skill or specialised knowledge

When a child earns income through personal effort, talent, expertise, specialized knowledge or manual work, the income is taxable in the minor's own hands and is not clubbed with the parent's income.

Examples include:

Professional sports earnings

Acting and modelling assignments

Singing and performing arts

Content creation and social media influencing

Brand endorsements and sponsorships

Television reality shows and competitions

For instance, a winner of MasterChef Junior, a child actor, a young cricketer or a social media creator earning through their own abilities would generally be required to file a separate income tax return.

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Tax experts note that such income arises from the minor's personal skills and efforts rather than from assets transferred by parents, making it eligible for separate taxation.

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Income of a disabled minor

Another major exception applies to children covered under Section 80U of the Income Tax Act.

The income of a minor suffering from a specified disability is not clubbed with the income of the parent. Instead, it is taxed separately.

A person is considered differently abled if they have more than 40% disability, including:

Blindness

Low vision

Hearing impairment

Locomotor disability

Mental illness

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's income will be taxed differently

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's earnings arise from his cricketing skills, tournament performances, IPL contracts and endorsement agreements. Since the income is generated through his personal talent and professional efforts, it falls under the exception to the clubbing provisions.

As a result, despite being only 15 years old, his income is taxable in his own hands and not added to the income of his parents. The same treatment applies to other talented minors who earn through sports, entertainment, content creation or other skill-based activities.

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