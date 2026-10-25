4 Indian service centres shut across UAE, 12 remain open. Here’s what changes for passport applicants

The change affects people whose passports are waiting at the Dubai Investment Park (DIP) centre in Dubai, the Al Majaz centre in Sharjah, and the Musaffah and Al Reem centres in Abu Dhabi.

Where applicants must go

People waiting for passports at DIP or Al Majaz must now collect them from UW Mall in Bur Dubai.

Those whose passports are at Musaffah or Al Reem must go to the Al Danah Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Alhind has asked all applicants with pending passport collections at the four closed centres to visit the new locations.

The Indian Embassy had announced on Wednesday that the four centres would stop operating from October 22. Consular, passport, visa and attestation services continue at 12 centres across the UAE.

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Earlier temporary arrangement ends

The latest advisory ends an interim arrangement that allowed passport collection at three of the centres after their closure.

Alhind had earlier said delivery counters would remain open at DIP, Al Majaz and Musaffah, while submission counters would remain closed at all four centres.

Passports from Al Reem were already being handed over at Al Danah.

The latest notice lists all four centres as closed.

Applicants who chose in-person collection will need to visit a centre. Those who opted for courier delivery will receive their passports through the designated courier service.

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New tender for passport and visa services

The closures come as the Indian missions in the UAE are reviewing how passport, visa and consular services are provided.

The Embassy issued a fresh request for proposal (RFP) on September 28, inviting bids to provide consular, passport and visa services at both Indian missions. This followed a court-ordered reset of the earlier process for the ICACs, which are currently run by Alhind.

The contract is due to be awarded on November 27.

Alhind's future role will depend on whether it wins the new bid. Applicants have been advised to follow official public announcements for updates on passport collection arrangements and service-centre operations.