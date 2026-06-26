Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities rise 19% in Q2 2026; Supply jumps 43%: Reports

India’s residential real estate market remained resilient in the second quarter of 2026, with housing sales across the country’s top nine cities rising 19% year-on-year(YoY) to 1,12,458 units, according to a report released by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. Housing supply also witnessed a sharp increase, growing 43% YoY to 1,17,609 units during the quarter.

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The report noted that the market continued to perform strongly despite geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, housing sales increased 14%, while new supply rose 27% in Q2 2026.

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Southern cities led the growth momentum, with Bengaluru emerging as the strongest market. The city recorded a 47% rise in housing sales to 21,516 units. Hyderabad followed with a 22% increase to 14,410 units, while Chennai registered an 18% growth to 6,323 units.

Western markets also delivered a powerful performance. Navi Mumbai recorded the highest growth in housing sales among all cities at 61%, reaching 11,029 units. Mumbai saw sales climb 32% to 10,561 units, while Thane and Pune reported growth of 10% and 9%, respectively. In contrast, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR lagged, posting declines of 23% and 14% in housing sales.

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Commenting on the findings, Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO of PropEquity, said, “The Indian housing market has remained resilient despite the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. Southern markets continue to lead growth, while Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have also seen strong demand. Although some regions, such as Thane and Delhi-NCR, have witnessed relatively softer activity, overall market sentiment remains positive.”

He further added, “An important trend has been the rise in new supply after several quarters of constrained launches, leading to stronger absorption levels across key markets. This indicates that demand remains healthy and the ongoing conflict has had minimal impact on the real estate sector.”

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On the supply side, Navi Mumbai topped the chart with a 116% YoY increase to 9,902 units, followed by Mumbai with 111% growth to 10,438 units. Hyderabad recorded a 75% rise in supply to 18,407 units, while Bengaluru saw supply expand 71% to 24,340 units, maintaining its position as the country’s largest housing market by both sales and supply. Hyderabad also emerged as the second-largest housing supply market, overtaking Pune, Thane and Delhi-NCR.

Jasuja also highlighted growing investor confidence in India, saying, “We are also witnessing greater interest in the Indian real estate market from investors who were previously evaluating opportunities in the Middle East due to India's economic stability, infrastructure growth and encouraging long-term real estate fundamentals.”