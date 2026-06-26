Luxury in Bihar is average in America: Man explains the lifestyle gap after moving abroad

A man from Bihar has sparked a conversation online after sharing how his lifestyle changed after moving to the United States. In a viral Instagram video, Arham Ishteyak compared his everyday life in India with his experience in America, saying that things considered a sign of success back home are often part of an average lifestyle in the US.

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Sharing the comparison, Ishteyak wrote, “Average life in Bihar vs average life in the USA. Same person… completely different reality.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video showed how his access to gadgets, career opportunities and travel changed after relocating. He said people in his hometown often see his lifestyle in America as something extraordinary, while he believes many of those things are considered normal comforts for an average American.

Shares India-US difference

Ishteyak said that after moving to the US, people back home often comment on his lifestyle, including his job, earnings, gadgets and travel experiences.

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He recalled that people are surprised when they see him using the latest iPhone model, having a stable career and travelling frequently.

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According to him, what many people in his hometown view as a luxury lifestyle is closer to a regular standard of living in the US, where there are also more opportunities for people looking to increase their earnings.

Ishteyak explains reason behind comparison

Following reactions to his video, Ishteyak clarified that his intention was not to portray one country as better than the other.

“The intention behind my comparison was not to generalise or diminish either country, but to highlight the difference in average quality of life experienced by a common individual in both places,” he told Hindustan Times.

He added that his observations came from his own experience of living and working in the US.

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“From my personal experience living and working in the US, I’ve observed that access to basic infrastructure, public systems, and income stability tends to be more consistent for the average person here,” Ishteyak said.

Points to infrastructure and inequality gap

While highlighting differences between the two countries, Ishteyak said he believes India has strong potential for growth.

“At the same time, I strongly believe India has immense potential and is progressing rapidly. The disparity often comes down to factors like population scale, infrastructure distribution, and economic inequality rather than capability or talent,” he said.

He said his comparison was aimed at discussing differences in systems and opportunities rather than judging the capabilities of people in either country.