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Ronit Roy signs 5-year property deal in Mumbai: Leases 950-sq-ft Andheri office for ₹1.39 crore

Ronit Roy signs 5-year property deal in Mumbai: Leases 950-sq-ft Andheri office for ₹1.39 crore

The transaction adds a commercial property lease to reports on Roy’s real estate activity in Mumbai. Roy is known for his work in Hindi television and web series.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 1:46 PM IST
Ronit Roy signs 5-year property deal in Mumbai: Leases 950-sq-ft Andheri office for ₹1.39 croreIn 2024, the actor reportedly purchased a 4,258-square-foot apartment in the Lodha Versova project for ₹18.94 crore.

Actor Ronit Roy has leased a 950-square-foot commercial office in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a total rent of ₹1.39 crore over five years. The property has been taken on leave and licence by Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

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The office is on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige, near City Mall in Andheri West. The leave-and-licence agreement was registered on June 12, 2026, and the licence began on July 10. It is due to run until July 9, 2031.

The agreement names Roy as the licensor and Kerawi Care as the licensee. The company is represented by its director, Vandana Verma. The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh.

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Rent to rise by 5% each year 

Across the 60-month term, the total rent payable is ₹1,39,24,584. The starting monthly rent is ₹2.10 lakh, while the security deposit is ₹6.5 lakh. The agreement provides for a 5% annual rent increase, taking the monthly payment from ₹2.10 lakh in the first year to about ₹2.20 lakh in the second, ₹2.31 lakh in the third, ₹2.43 lakh in the fourth and ₹2.55 lakh in the fifth year, which is also cited on the registration documents.

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Lock-in and other terms

The agreement includes a 36-month lock-in period for both parties. Roy, as the licensor, will pay maintenance charges and property-related taxes and levies, while the tenant will cover electricity costs based on consumption. However, the agreement does not specify any car parking allocation for the office.

₹18.94 Crore Versova Flat

In 2024, the actor reportedly purchased a 4,258-square-foot apartment in the Lodha Versova project for ₹18.94 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The apartment came with four car parking spaces.

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About Ronit Roy

The transaction adds a commercial property lease to reports on Roy’s real estate activity in Mumbai. Roy is known for his work in Hindi television and web series. He rose to prominence on television through roles including Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is also known for work in films, including Two States and Kaabil.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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