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Birthplace of 1989 album: Taylor Swift’s former Beverly Hills estate hits market for $8 million

Birthplace of 1989 album: Taylor Swift’s former Beverly Hills estate hits market for $8 million

Swift purchased the sprawling Beverly Hills property in 2011 and lived there while working on 1989, her fifth studio album. Released in 2014, the record marked her full transition from country music to pop and featured chart-topping songs such as “Shake It Off", “Blank Space” and "Style".

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Birthplace of 1989 album: Taylor Swift’s former Beverly Hills estate hits market for $8 millionThe home is located close to Beverly Hills’ restaurants and luxury hotels, while its dense greenery gives it a more private, country-style atmosphere.

Taylor Swift’s former Beverly Hills residence, where she reportedly worked on her hit album 1989, has been listed for $7.995 million. Known as the Pillsbury Estate, the property offers fans a glimpse into an important chapter of the singer’s career and private life.

Swift purchased the sprawling Beverly Hills property in 2011 and lived there while working on 1989, her fifth studio album. Released in 2014, the record marked her full transition from country music to pop and featured chart-topping songs such as “Shake It Off", “Blank Space” and "Style".

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The 1.5-acre estate was later purchased off-market by fashion designer Nicolas Bijan and interior designer Roxy Bijan in 2018. The couple has now put the property up for sale.

According to Page Six, the Pillsbury Estate includes a four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, although the accommodation is divided between a three-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom guest house.

MUST READ: From $780 million to $2 billion: Inside Taylor Swift's record-breaking financial rise

Property includes pickleball court, eight-car motor court

Built for the Pillsbury family in 1941, the private mini-compound features mature live oak trees, fireplaces, a wet bar, a gourmet kitchen and a pickleball court. Its motor court can accommodate up to eight cars.

The Bijans also carried out extensive renovations throughout the home. The redesigned property was later featured by Architectural Digest in 2021.

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Describing the estate, Nicolas Bijan told Page Six, “The house is special because of the privacy and the seclusion. It feels like you’re in the English countryside — but you can hop in the car and head straight to the Polo Lounge.”

The home is located close to Beverly Hills’ restaurants and luxury hotels, while its dense greenery gives it a more private, country-style atmosphere.

You can tell beautiful things have happened here’

Bijan also recalled finding a piano in the home office after moving in. He said the room inspired him to launch his fashion brand, NB44.

“You can tell beautiful things have happened here. I hope the next person that lives there will feel creatively inspired,” he said.

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The property has additional links to Swift’s public image. Fans may recognise it from her “73 Questions” interview with Vogue.

DO CHECKOUT: Dhurandhar’s Akshaye Khanna buys ₹33.26 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill

The estate also holds personal significance for the Bijans. The couple married there in 2020 after their original wedding plans in Lake Como were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. One remnant from Swift’s time at the property reportedly remains: an olive tree planted by her former boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris.

Swift continues to own the Samuel Goldwyn Estate in Beverly Hills, which she purchased in 2015. However, her former Pillsbury Estate is now being marketed to buyers for nearly $8 million.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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