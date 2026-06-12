Why India's non-Mumbai billionaires are spending over ₹25 cr for city homes 

The boundaries of regional real estate are dissolving as India’s accelerating wealth creation shifts the investment horizons of the nation’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Wealthy buyers from major economic hubs — including Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad — are aggressively purchasing ultra-luxury residential properties in Mumbai priced above ₹25 crore.

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According to an analysis of data from property analytics firm CRE Matrix, while local Mumbai purchasers drove approximately 85% of the 700-plus ultra-luxury transactions recorded between 2023 and 2025, a substantial 15% came from cross-country buyers looking to capture a piece of India's most premium market.

Industry experts tracking the shift point out that affluent households have become significantly more location-agnostic. Wealth is no longer confined to traditional home bases; instead, it is systematically migrating to geographic points that guarantee long-term stability and unmatched prestige.

The transaction volumes confirm Mumbai's dominant lead in the national ultra-luxury landscape. During the evaluated period, Mumbai recorded 477 primary market transactions for homes priced above ₹25 crore. By comparison, Delhi-NCR registered 21 transactions, followed by Kolkata with 13, Gujarat with 12, Bengaluru with four, and Hyderabad with three.

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The capital preservation imperative

One of the definitive reasons wealthy buyers from outside Maharashtra are locking capital into Mumbai’s vertical mansions is structural capital preservation. Unlike sprawling geographic markets with infinite expansion loops, Mumbai's marquee coastal locations suffer from a permanent, physical constraint on land supply. Combined with high localized demand, these dynamics protect values over long horizons.

Increasingly, affluent buyers view ultra-luxury properties in neighborhoods like Malabar Hill, Worli, Prabhadevi, Bandra, and Juhu as trophy assets. Experts note that India's financial elite now treat these landmark addresses with the same philosophy that global investors apply to prime real estate in international safe havens like London, New York, and Dubai.

Legacy over liquid returns

eyond the investment math, Mumbai's status as India’s financial capital offers a strategic pull. The city functions as the operational core for the nation's banking, financial services, capital markets, and private equity networks.

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For promoters, venture capital founders, business families, and corporate leaders based in tech-centric cities like Bengaluru or administrative centers like Delhi, a physical residence in Mumbai provides crucial, friction-free access to major deal-making ecosystems.

The narrative guiding these multi-crore transactions is distinctly long-term. Many affluent buyers approach the ₹25 crore-plus segment not for immediate relocation or yield optimization, but as an inter-generational asset class.