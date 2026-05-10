‘Popcorn effect’ against viruses? Researchers find ultrasound can destroy COVID-19, flu

Scientists in Brazil have discovered a new way to attack viruses like COVID-19 and influenza — using high-frequency ultrasound waves that can rupture viral particles without damaging surrounding human cells. The breakthrough could pave the way for a new generation of non-invasive antiviral treatments.

The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that ultrasound frequencies between 3 and 20 MHz can destabilise enveloped viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1 influenza through a phenomenon known as “acoustic resonance.”

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Researchers compared the effect to popcorn bursting under heat.

“It’s kind of like fighting the virus with a shout,” said physicist Odemir Martinez Bruno, who led the study at the University of São Paulo. According to the team, sound-wave energy builds up inside the virus particle until its outer protective membrane ruptures, leaving it unable to infect cells.

How the technique works

The process relies on the geometry of viruses rather than their genetic mutations. Scientists found that spherical viruses absorb ultrasound energy particularly well, causing mechanical stress that breaks apart their envelope.

The core concept behind the discovery is acoustic resonance. Researchers say the ultrasound frequencies used are similar to those employed in diagnostic medical imaging and do not trigger harmful heating or tissue damage. Instead, the vibrations selectively destabilise viruses while leaving healthy cells intact.

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The study noted that infected cells exposed to the treatment showed significantly lower viral loads in laboratory conditions.

Why scientists are excited

Unlike traditional antiviral drugs, which target specific viral proteins and may become less effective as viruses mutate, the ultrasound approach attacks the physical structure of the virus itself. That means variants such as Delta or Omicron are unlikely to escape the treatment mechanism.

Researchers also described the technology as environmentally friendly because it does not produce chemical waste or encourage viral resistance.

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The team is already exploring whether the same method can work against other enveloped viruses, including dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

Not ready for hospitals yet

Scientists cautioned that the technology is still in the experimental stage and far from clinical deployment. Current findings are based mainly on laboratory and in-vitro studies. More research will be needed to determine how safely and effectively ultrasound could be used inside the human body.

Still, the discovery has generated excitement because it offers a completely different strategy for combating viral infections — one based on physics rather than chemistry.

The study also challenges long-held assumptions in classical physics. Researchers initially believed ultrasound waves were too large to interact meaningfully with tiny viral particles. Instead, they found that the shape and structure of viruses allow them to trap sound energy efficiently enough to self-destruct.