Venus and Jupiter conjunction: Check how, where & when to watch this rare celestial event

Skywatchers worldwide, including India, are in for a spectacular sight on June 9, 2026, when Venus and Jupiter — the two brightest planets visible from Earth — will appear unusually close together in the predawn sky. This celestial event, called a conjunction, is visually striking and can be observed without any special equipment.

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What Is the Venus-Jupiter Conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when two celestial bodies appear close together in the sky as seen from Earth. During the June 2026 event, Venus and Jupiter will appear almost touching, even though they are millions of kilometres apart.

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This close appearance results from their orbital positions relative to Earth. Since Venus and Jupiter are so bright, such alignments are considered among the most breathtaking planetary events. The phenomenon is visible worldwide and does not require telescopes or special gear.

Date and time of the Conjunction

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction is set for June 9, 2026, reaching its closest point during the predawn hours. Skywatchers should observe the event in the morning before sunrise. In North America, the event will likely be most visible between 4:30 am and 5:30 am EDT, depending on location.

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In India, the best viewing window is expected between 4:45 am and 5:45 am IST, when both planets should be visible low on the eastern horizon.

Where to See It

The conjunction can be seen from most parts of the world, including:

North America

South America

Europe

Africa

Asia

Australia

Observers are advised to look toward the eastern horizon shortly before sunrise. Clear skies and minimal light pollution will provide the best chance to witness the event.

Peak Visibility

Peak viewing will likely occur roughly 30 to 60 minutes before sunrise. During this time:

Both Venus and Jupiter will appear very bright against the dark sky.

Venus, the more luminous planet, will stand out prominently.

Jupiter will appear close beside Venus, forming the striking pair.

Significance of the Event

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Conjunctions help astronomers understand planetary orbits and track their movement around the Solar System. For observers, this is an excellent opportunity to:

Identify two distinct planets with the naked eye

Learn about planetary motion

Inspire public interest in astronomy

The event is ideal for both amateur astronomers and photography enthusiasts looking to capture the rare planetary alignment.

Will India See the Venus-Jupiter Conjunction?

Yes. Observers throughout India will be able to see the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on the morning of June 9, 2026. Viewing is likely to be optimal between 4:45 am and 5:45 am IST. Clear skies and an unobstructed eastern horizon will offer the best view.