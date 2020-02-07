Auto Expo Day 2 Highlights: List of new cars launched, prices and other details

There was plethora of new launches on the second day of 2020 Auto Expo at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. From Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai and from Volkswagen to GWM, automakers showcased their future-ready models.

Here are all the highlights of Auto Expo Day 2:

1. Piaggio India's Aprilia SXR 160, Vespa Elettrica

Italian manufacturer Piaggio unveiled its two premium scooter- Aprilia SXR 160 and Vespa Elettrica at the Auto Expo 2020. The new Aprilia SX 160 is expected to launch between October and December, this year. Bookings for Aprilia SXR 160 will commence online in August 2020. The Aprilia SXR 160, which the company claims, is designed in Italy and comes in 160 CC BS-6 & 125 CC BS-6 engine options. The electric scooter has features like LED Head and Tail Lights, split glove box with USB charging, Digital Cluster, Anti-Braking System and Disk Brake. The scooter gets 12-inch Alloy Wheels along with Chrome Garnish Exhaust.

On the other hand, Vespa Elettrica, will be made in India. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio India said that Vespa Elettrica was a connected scooter in which one will be able to make and receive calls, read SMSes and listen to music while riding.

2. Mercedes-Benz V-class Marco Polo

German global automobile marque Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class Marco Polo in two variants - Camper and Horizon. The V-Class Marco Polo Camper variant is priced at Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom) and its Horizon variant is priced at Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom). V-Class Marco Polo Camper van has a 1950 cc diesel engine that churns out 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque. The vehicle comes with camping features making it suitable for vacation and weekend trips.

3. Volkswagen ID.Crozz

Volkswagen on Day 2 of Auto Expo, unveiled its ID. Crozz. ID stands for 'Identity' and Iconic Design'. The German carmaker also launched Race Polo, which the company claims is its fastest car in India. ID. Crozz is Volkswagen's electric car based on Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) technology, and has features of both SUV and Coupe. ID.Crozz offers a driving range of 500 km. Its battery can be charge to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced the pre-launch booking of the new Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo event 2020. Maruti Suzuki's new Vitara Brezza comes with a 1.5-Litre BS-6 compliant hybrid petrol engine. The car produces 102 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. The new Vitara Brezza will be available in five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed automatic gearbox.

5. New Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's Creta took away the most limelight on the second day of carnival of automobile. Actor Shahrukh Khan unveiled the second-generation of Creta, yesterday. The new Hyundai Creta featured extensive changes from outside. The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a completely refurbished front fascia.

6. Great Wall Motors R1 EV

The Great Wall Motors, on Thursday, unveiled GVM iQ at the Auto Expo 2020. Yesterday, the company made a debut in India with the global premier of Haval Concept H and Vision 2025. The vehicle iQ is a pure electric compact Fastback Sedan equipped with ternary lithium-ion power battery, giving it 401 km per charge.

7. Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Renault India displayed the BS VI compliant version of Renault Duster. The new Renault Duster will have a 1.3-litre BS VI- compliant engine. The new version will be available after April 2020. In the new Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol version, 17-inch alloys, an engine Start-Stop function and remote cabin pre-cooling will be the newly added features.

8. MG Hector Plus

Morris Garages (MG) India unveiled much anticipated 6-seater MG Hector Plus on Day 2 of Auto Expo 2020. It is the first three-row SUV from China's SAIC-owned British carmaker.

