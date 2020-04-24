Coronavirus: Toyota Kirloskar issues dealer operations guideline for post-lockdown phase

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has commissioned a dealer operations restart guideline focusing on safety protocols for respective facilities and staff, customer interface during sales and after sales services for resuming operations post lockdown.

The manual aims to benefit both dealers and customers while educating and empowering its dealer partners about the importance to adhere to good safety and hygiene practices, so as to secure all stakeholders from health hazards, the company said in a statement. It also aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers about the safety and hygiene initiatives introduced at Toyota dealer outlets, across the country, TKM added.

"In the current environment, it goes without saying that in addition to closely monitoring the situation, it is imperative to introduce standard operating procedures (SOPs) encouraging employees to address customer needs effectively post COVID-19, which will bring inevitable changes along with it," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said. Given the fact that the withdrawal of the lockdown does not in any way mean the pandemic is over and adherence to good safety and hygiene practices is the only key to keeping the virus at bay, the recovery phase will require unprecedented levels of caution, the company said.

The manual focuses on three key areas which include facility and staff, sales and after sales. The dealer operations restart guideline comes after TKM introduced a comprehensive 'Restart Manual' as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal.

