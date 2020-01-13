Tata Nexon facelift to launch at Auto Expo 2020; BS-VI model to cost additional Rs 1.4 lakh

Tata Motors' Nexon is expected to get a facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. The new version of Nexon will carry Tata Motors' 'Impact 2.0 design' philosophy similar to its premium hatchback Altroz. The updated Nexon will have slimmer and wider headlamps, re-designed front grille and bumper, among others.

The updated Nexon will also see some changes to its side profile along with new taillamps and tailgate. The new version of Nexon is likely to share a lot of styling and design features with its electric sibling Nexon EV. However, the updated Nexon will not sport blue inserts on its exteriors as on Nexon EV.

The updated SUV Nexon would be offered in 5 different variants - XE, XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ (O).

Besides updated design features, the refreshed Nexon will also have BS-VI compliant 1.2 litre turbo-petrol and 1.5 litre turbo-diesel engine. On the other hand, the new Nexon will have same 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT transmission options as the older versions.

The Nexon with updated BS-VI compliant engine and refreshed style changes will make the car a bit expensive. New Nexon's petrol variant might see a price increase up to Rs 90,000, while the diesel model might see a price hike up to Rs 1.4 lakh over the currently offered BS4 models.

The new Nexon will compete with the BS-VI compliant versions of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.

