IT major Infosys has announced that it will establish a USD 20.6 million-technology and innovation hub in the US state of Connecticut which is expected to create some 1,000 good paying, high tech jobs.
India's second largest IT services firm Infosys today said it has granted 1.13 lakh restricted stock units (RSUs) to its new chief executive, Salil Parekh.
The company has already joined hands with Alibaba and five other partners, generating $300 million in commitments for the cable systems.
The IT firm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,194 crore, marginally higher than Rs 2,070 crore booked in the same period of previous year.
The fast growing, high margin digital revenues today stand at 22.1 per cent accounting for more than USD 4 billion in revenues.
Parekh inherits a company with several serious strengths including high margins, a large customer and employee base. He also has several immediate challenges.
