Infosys to open technology & innovation hub in Connecticut

PTI | New Delhi
IT major Infosys has announced that it will establish a USD 20.6 million-technology and innovation hub in the US state of Connecticut which is expected to create some 1,000 good paying, high tech jobs.

 
 

Infosys grants 19.3 lakh stock units to Parekh, other key officials

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys today said it has granted 1.13 lakh restricted stock units (RSUs) to its new chief executive, Salil Parekh.
Competition Commission fines Google Rs 136 crore for search bias

Wipro posts 8% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,931 crore on higher costs

Reliance Communication plans undersea cable to meet data demands of Asia, Europe

The company has already joined hands with Alibaba and five other partners, generating $300 million in commitments for the cable systems.
Infosys goes TCS way, announces 95% variable pay, highest in past nine quarters

TCS posts 3.6% fall in Q3 net profit y-o-y, remains hopeful of stronger growth

Trump admin's H-1B visa norms changes to hit 5 lakh Indian workers in US

WhatsApp Payments beta launch nets NPCI nod, but only for one million users

Samsung to hire 1000 engineers for research in AI, IoT, 5G in India

HCL Tech Q3 revenue up by 6 per cent to Rs 2,194 crore

The IT firm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,194 crore, marginally higher than Rs 2,070 crore booked in the same period of previous year.
Telecom sector loses 40,000 jobs since 2017, may cull 50,000 more: Report

TCS shares at 52-week high: Is digital finally delivering?

The fast growing, high margin digital revenues today stand at 22.1 per cent accounting for more than USD 4 billion in revenues.
Former Infosys CFO lauds Nandan Nilekani for correcting previous wrongs over CEO's pay

5 big challenges before Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh

Parekh inherits a company with several serious strengths including high margins, a large customer and employee base. He also has several immediate challenges.
