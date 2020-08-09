Russia set to register world's first coronavirus vaccine on August 12; all you need to know

Russia is set to register world's first coronavirus vaccine on August 12. The inoculation has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

However, the clinical trial data and other documents of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine are currently under expert review. The decision on registration will be made based on its results, according to the Russian health ministry.

"The documents that are needed to register the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of the Health Ministry, including clinical trial data, are under expert review. The decision on registration will be made based on the results of the review," the ministry said.

Russia's Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev told state news agency, Sputnik news that the Phase-3 clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine was underway. He also said that senior citizens and medical professionals will be the first to get vaccinated.

The clinical trial of the Russian coronavirus vaccine is undergoing at two institutions: the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15, and the secondon July 20.

How Russia's coronavirus vaccine will work?

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said the vaccine used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus. He added that the vaccine would cause no harm to a person's health.

Russia's technology is a vector vaccine based on the DNA of a SARS-CoV-2 type adenovirus, a common cold virus. A team of Russian scientists has embedded genetic material from the coronavirus into the harmless carrier virus to deliver small parts of the pathogen into the human body and stimulate an immune response, as per Sputnik news.

According to him, COVID-19 particles can cause maximum discomfort, because when a foreign antigen is injected, the immune system of the individual being vaccinated receives a powerful boost. Some people naturally have a fever under these circumstances.

During clinical trials of the drug, the temperature of the volunteers rose to 37- 38 degrees Celsius. Gintsburg said such a "side-effect" could be tackled by intaking paracetamol.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has urged Russia to follow established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines. Besides, US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has also sounded a note of caution, saying: "I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing I think is problematic at best".

Also read: Russia to register world's first COVID-19 vaccine next week; mass vaccination to kick off in October

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Serum Institute to start trials in Aug; Russia prepares two candidates for production by Nov