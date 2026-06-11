FIFA World Cup 2026 ignites Indian fandom; 59% plan to watch, Argentina emerges favourite

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11, football fever is spreading far beyond the participating nations, with India emerging as one of the tournament’s most enthusiastic non-competing markets.

According to the Ipsos Predictions Survey 2026, nearly six in ten Indians (59%) intend to follow the month-long tournament, highlighting football’s enduring appeal despite cricket remaining the country's dominant sport.

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The 2026 edition marks a historic first for FIFA, with Canada, Mexico and the United States jointly hosting the competition. Expanded to 48 teams and featuring 104 matches, the tournament runs until July 19 and is set to become the biggest World Cup in history.

India among the most enthusiastic non-playing markets

The survey shows strong football interest among Indian audiences, driven by the global popularity of the World Cup and the appeal of iconic stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cricket continues to be the national favourite, but football, and particularly FIFA, holds a unique allure. The World Cup comes just once every four years, creating a sense of occasion,” said Suresh Ramalingam, CEO of Ipsos India.

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He noted that Indian fans traditionally rally behind football powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Germany and France. Long-standing football cultures in states including West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Manipur and Mizoram also continue to support the sport's popularity.

Globally, Argentina leads in terms of expected viewership, with 79% of respondents planning to watch the tournament. South Korea (75%), Colombia (74%), South Africa (74%), Peru (72%), Romania (72%), Brazil (71%) and Mexico (68%) also recorded high levels of interest.

Argentina is India's favourite

Defending champions Argentina have emerged as the team many Indian fans expect to triumph again.

According to the survey, 68% of Indian respondents believe Argentina will successfully defend the title, making India the most optimistic market outside Argentina itself.

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Within Argentina, confidence levels are even higher, with 87% of citizens expecting their national side to retain the trophy.

Other countries expressing strong support for Argentina include Indonesia (59%), Peru (55%), Malaysia (53%), Thailand (52%) and Türkiye (52%). In contrast, support was comparatively lower in Germany (20%), Brazil (25%), Japan (25%) and the Netherlands (27%).

Time difference

One challenge for Indian fans is the significant time difference between India and the host countries, ranging from 9.5 to 12.5 hours.

Ramalingam said audiences are likely to split into two groups — dedicated supporters willing to stay awake through the night and casual viewers who may prefer highlights and match recaps.

However, scheduling could provide some relief. Of the 104 matches, 35 are slated for weekends, potentially improving live viewership opportunities.

This represents a contrast with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the relatively small time difference made live viewing more convenient for Indian audiences.

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Weather concerns remain

While excitement remains high, concerns over weather disruptions are also evident.

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The survey found that 67% of Indian respondents believe extreme weather events could lead to match postponements or cancellations.

The three host countries are expected to face varying weather conditions during the summer, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and extreme heat. With only a limited number of stadiums featuring retractable roofs, weather-related interruptions remain a possibility.

The Ipsos survey covered 23,642 adults across 30 countries between October 24 and November 7, 2025. In India, around 2,200 respondents participated, with a majority interviewed face-to-face and the remainder online.

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