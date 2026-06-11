Could FIFA World Cup 2026 give host cities a once-in-a-generation economic boost?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be much more than a football tournament. With millions of fans expected to descend on North America and billions more following the action worldwide, economists and businesses are increasingly viewing the event as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for host cities to boost tourism, employment and local spending.

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According to Bank of America (BofA), the expanded tournament could attract around 6.5 million spectators and create approximately 200,000 jobs in the United States, underscoring the massive economic footprint of what is expected to be the biggest sporting event ever staged.

The tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 stadiums, the competition will be twice the size of the 1994 World Cup held in the United States.

Major lift

For host cities, the biggest gains are likely to come from tourism.

Millions of visitors traveling for matches are expected to spend on hotels, restaurants, transportation, entertainment and shopping. Cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Mexico City, Toronto and Vancouver are preparing for a surge in international arrivals over the five-week tournament.

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Attendance is projected to reach between 6 million and 7 million spectators, far exceeding the record 3.59 million fans who attended the 1994 World Cup. BofA estimates total attendance at around 6.5 million people.

The spending generated by visitors is expected to benefit not only large businesses but also local restaurants, retailers and service providers, providing a broad-based economic boost.

Employment gains

The expected creation of around 200,000 jobs highlights the scale of the opportunity.

Employment gains are likely to span hospitality, tourism, transportation, event management, food services, retail and security. Preparations for the tournament have already triggered investments in infrastructure and stadium operations, adding to economic activity in host regions.

Mega sporting events often leave behind long-term benefits in the form of improved facilities, increased tourism visibility and enhanced global recognition for host cities.

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Biggest sporting event

According to BofA, nearly 6 billion people are expected to engage with the tournament through television, streaming, digital platforms and social media. The final on July 19 could account for as much as 7% of global internet traffic, illustrating the unprecedented scale of the event.

The World Cup's commercial appeal has also evolved significantly. Modern NFL stadiums selected for the tournament offer luxury suites and premium seating, creating additional opportunities for hospitality revenues and corporate spending.

Not just football

The 2026 edition represents a dramatic expansion from USA 1994, which featured 24 teams and 52 matches. This year's tournament will involve 48 nations and 104 games, making it the largest World Cup in history.

BofA notes that if the global sports industry were considered a country, it would rank as the world's tenth-largest economy, roughly equivalent to Canada's GDP.

For host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the World Cup offers something few events can: a chance to welcome millions of visitors, create jobs and showcase themselves to a global audience. Whether those benefits prove lasting will become clearer over time, but the scale of the opportunity is already difficult to ignore.