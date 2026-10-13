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‘The best in history is me, full stop’: Amid Portugal ban, Cristiano Ronaldo claims GOAT status

‘The best in history is me, full stop’: Amid Portugal ban, Cristiano Ronaldo claims GOAT status

His comments have reignited the debate over his place in football history, with Lionel Messi remaining his biggest rival in the GOAT conversation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 9:31 AM IST
‘The best in history is me, full stop’: Amid Portugal ban, Cristiano Ronaldo claims GOAT status‘I am the GOAT’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s big declaration after Portugal suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself the greatest footballer of all time, days after being provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for walking out of the national team camp. In an interview with CNN Portugal, the 41-year-old said his record and current form deserve greater recognition.

Ronaldo, who is 20 goals short of 1,000 career goals, rejected the idea that the milestone would define his legacy. “People are not appreciating the form I am in, my goals,” he said. “If I scored 920 goals, 925, 930… the best in history is me, full stop. The numbers speak for themselves.”

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He added that reaching 1,000 goals would be “amazing” and an objective, but said he does not think long term. “I don’t like it when people only talk about how many goals are left,” Ronaldo said, insisting that achievements should happen naturally.

Do The Numbers Back Ronaldo’s GOAT Claim?

His comments have reignited the debate over his place in football history, with Lionel Messi remaining his biggest rival in the GOAT conversation. Ronaldo's statistical record gives him a strong argument, particularly when it comes to goalscoring and longevity. His career numbers, however, tell only part of the story when compared with Messi.

  • Career goals – Lionel Messi: 934 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 980
  • International goals – Lionel Messi: 125 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 146
  • Champions League goals – Lionel Messi: 129 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 140
  • Ballon d'Ors – Lionel Messi: 8 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 5
  • World Cup titles – Lionel Messi: 1 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 0
  • Career assists – Lionel Messi: 426 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 261
  • World Cup knockout goals – Lionel Messi: 7 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 1.

MUST READ: Messi vs Ronaldo net worth 2026: Who's really football's richest billionaire?

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Why Ronaldo was suspended

The FPF placed Ronaldo under a provisional, non-automatic suspension after he left Portugal’s camp during the October international break. The federation said disciplinary proceedings were opened on October 9, classified as urgent, and referred to its Disciplinary Investigation Committee; findings will remain confidential until the probe concludes.

The dispute followed Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on September 27, when Ronaldo was an unused substitute. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward said head coach Jorge Jesus had “broken his word” by asking him to warm up and then not bringing him on.

Ronaldo accepts responsibility

Despite accusing Jesus of a breach of trust, Ronaldo apologised to his Portugal teammates and accepted that he deserved to be punished for leaving the camp. In a lengthy statement, he also made clear that he has no plans to retire from international football and hopes to play “one or more farewell matches” for his country.

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Ronaldo remains Portugal’s record scorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances. For now, he will continue his pursuit of 1,000 career goals at Al-Nassr while awaiting the outcome of the FPF investigation.

DON'T MISS: End of an era! Cristiano Ronaldo signals retirement 'this is probably my last year of football'

What next for CR7?

The suspension does not automatically end his Portugal career, but it leaves his immediate international future uncertain. Ronaldo, however, appears unmoved by the controversy: “I am the best in history, period,” he reiterated.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 9:31 AM IST
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