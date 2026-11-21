Ares Management is an investment management firm with ownership interests in several global sporting properties, including Chelsea FC in the Premier League and the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. The proposed sale has been in the public domain for some time.

The implied valuation is close to Sportico's recent valuation of KKR at $1.738 billion. It is also comparable with the sale valuations of two other IPL franchises. Rajasthan Royals was sold for ₹15,660 crore, or $1.65 billion, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru was sold for ₹16,660 crore, or $1.78 billion.

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Mehta and his actress wife, Juhi Chawla Mehta, have been co-owners of the Knight Riders franchise, in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan holds the majority stake of 55 per cent. The three promoters formed Kolkata Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd, through which they bought the team in 2007, when the first eight IPL franchises were sold by the BCCI under the watch of then IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

The BCCI is entitled to five per cent of the transaction value. It would, therefore, earn about $20 million, or close to ₹200 crore, from the proposed deal.

Interest from American companies in the IPL appears to have increased considerably since CVC Capital acquired Gujarat Titans in 2022. US-based firms Blackstone and Bolt Ventures are among the investors in Royal Challengers Bengaluru, alongside the Aditya Birla Group and Times Group. Last year, CVC sold Gujarat Titans to the Torrent Group but retained a minority stake of 33 per cent.

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This would not be Ares Management's first foray into cricket. It co-owns Trent Rockets, a Nottingham-based franchise in The Hundred, with Cain International.

KKR won the IPL in 2012, 2014 and 2024 and finished as finalists in 2021. The proposed sale of Mehta's 22.5 per cent stake to Ares Management is close to completion, subject to the BCCI's approval and due-diligence process.