Foreign flows and earnings improve

Choice said a sustained recovery in foreign portfolio flows required meaningful earnings upgrades, rupee stability and favourable policy treatment for foreign capital. A shift away from crowded global artificial intelligence-led trades could provide an additional boost.

After nearly two years of sustained selling, foreign capital returned to Indian equities in November. Foreign portfolio investor outflows rose from Rs 37,600 crore in FY23 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY25, followed by selling of Rs 1.64 lakh crore between April and October 2026. Inflows of Rs 1.06 lakh crore through November 18 reduced FY27 net outflows to about Rs 57,800 crore.

Nifty50 companies excluding financials reported year-on-year (YoY) profit growth of 27.6 crore in Q2FY27, the strongest in 17 quarters. Broader corporate earnings grew 32 per cent, compared with expectations of 21 per cent. Upgrades exceeded downgrades, raising Nifty earnings-per-share estimates by 1.5 per cent for FY27 and 0.3 per cent for FY28.

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Macro pressures persist

Choice said improving crude supply conditions and prospects of rupee stability could ease imported inflation, current account pressures and corporate input costs. September industrial production grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while capital goods output increased 15 per cent in H1FY27.

However, retail inflation rose to 6.1 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, while wholesale inflation reached 12.3 per cent. The fiscal deficit widened 24.7 per cent YoY to Rs 7.14 lakh crore in H1FY27 as revenue receipts grew 3.6 per cent and expenditure increased 10.7 per cent.



Valuation gap narrows

The Nifty50's trailing price-to-earnings ratio fell below 20 times in October from nearly 24.4 times in 2024. This compared with 13.7 times for MSCI Emerging Markets and 19.6 times for Taiwan's TAIEX. Choice said India's valuation disadvantage had narrowed, although some scope for further expansion remained.

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India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index is set to rise from 12.9 per cent to 13.2 per cent, while its MSCI Emerging Markets Index weight had declined from nearly 20 per cent in 2024 to about 11.7 per cent in October 2026. Choice expects an upward revision soon.

Choice said its equal-weighted Flexi Cap quarterly rebalancing strategy had delivered 60.4 per cent since its inception in March 2025. It maintained that disciplined stock selection, earnings upgrades, rupee stability and policy support would remain central to a sustained recovery in foreign allocations and market returns.



Top picks & price targets

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (Target Price: Rs 9,600), Aptus Value Housing Finance (Target Price: Rs 330), Bajaj Consumer Care (Target Price: Rs 715), Bharat Dynamics (Target Price: Rs 1,600), Capri Global Capital (Target Price: Rs 320), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (Target Price: Rs 1,885), Coforge (Target Price: Rs 2,320), FIEM Industries (Target Price: Rs 2,700), Fractal Analytics (Target Price: Rs 1,080) and Garden Reach Shipbuilder & Engineers (Target Price: Rs 3,500) are among Choice's top picks.

Choice has also picked Granules India (Target Price: Rs 1,010), ITC Hotels (Target Price: Rs 210), JK Cement (Target Price: Rs 6,570), Lloyds Metals & Energy (Target Price: Rs 2,390), Minda Corporation (Target Price: Rs 860), Sambhv Steel Tubes (Target Price: Rs 210), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Target Price: Rs 2,300), Tanfac Industries (Target Price: Rs 4,120), Yash Highvoltage (Target Price: Rs 1,500), Yatharth Hospital (Target Price: Rs 1,350) in its top picks list.