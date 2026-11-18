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The big-name exits

The most significant departure is MS Dhoni, who has retired as a player and will continue with Chennai Super Kings as a team mentor. Travis Head has also been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after opting out of the upcoming season to manage his international workload.

Other prominent releases included Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 crore) by KKR, Prashant Veer (₹14.2 crore) by CSK, Trent Boult (₹12.5 crore) and Deepak Chahar (₹9.25 crore) by MI, Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) by DC, Shimron Hetmyer (₹11 crore) and Tushar Deshpande (₹6.5 crore) by RR, Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) by LSG, and Jacob Bethell (₹2.6 crore) by RCB.

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Together, these moves leave several franchises with important gaps to fill in their bowling attacks and batting combinations ahead of the December 16 mini-auction in Goa.

The headline retentions

Chennai Super Kings

Player Price Ruturaj Gaikwad ₹18 crore Sanju Samson ₹18 crore Ayush Mhatre ₹30 lakh Dewald Brevis ₹2.2 crore Shivam Dube ₹12 crore Noor Ahmad ₹10 crore Liam Livingstone ₹6 crore

Mumbai Indians

Player Price Rohit Sharma ₹16.3 crore Suryakumar Yadav ₹16.35 crore Jasprit Bumrah ₹18 crore Tilak Varma ₹8 crore Arshdeep Singh ₹18 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Player Price Virat Kohli ₹21 crore Rajat Patidar ₹11 crore Phil Salt ₹11.5 crore Josh Hazlewood ₹12.5 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar ₹10.75 crore Yash Dayal ₹5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Player Price Pat Cummins ₹18 crore Abhishek Sharma ₹14 crore Ishan Kishan ₹11.25 crore Heinrich Klaasen ₹23 crore Nitish Kumar Reddy ₹6 crore

Gujarat Titans

Player Price Shubman Gill ₹16.5 crore Jos Buttler ₹15.75 crore Rashid Khan ₹18 crore Mohammed Siraj ₹12.25 crore Kagiso Rabada ₹10.75 crore Washington Sundar ₹3.2 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Player Price Cameron Green ₹25.20 crore Sunil Narine ₹12 crore Rinku Singh ₹13 crore Varun Chakaravarthy ₹12 crore Tim Seifert ₹1.5 crore

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Team purses for the auction

Lucknow Super Giants enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction with the largest remaining purse at ₹47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at ₹41.65 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at ₹40.15 crore.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians follow with ₹39.50 crore and ₹32.60 crore respectively, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have ₹28.05 crore and ₹27.05 crore available.

Punjab Kings have ₹18.60 crore left, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has ₹14.15 crore, and Gujarat Titans enter the auction with the smallest budget at ₹8.75 crore.

What happens next

The first trading window remains open until December 9, meaning franchises can still complete player-for-player or all-cash deals before the mini-auction. The auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa, after which a second trading window opens on December 17.

Players bought at the mini-auction cannot be traded during the 2027 season, although players already under contract can be moved within the prescribed trading windows.

With LSG, KKR, SRH and Delhi Capitals holding the largest purses, the Goa auction is expected to be highly competitive—particularly for overseas pace options, top-order batters and all-rounders following the wave of major releases.

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