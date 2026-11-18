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The big-name exits
The most significant departure is MS Dhoni, who has retired as a player and will continue with Chennai Super Kings as a team mentor. Travis Head has also been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after opting out of the upcoming season to manage his international workload.
Other prominent releases included Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 crore) by KKR, Prashant Veer (₹14.2 crore) by CSK, Trent Boult (₹12.5 crore) and Deepak Chahar (₹9.25 crore) by MI, Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) by DC, Shimron Hetmyer (₹11 crore) and Tushar Deshpande (₹6.5 crore) by RR, Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) by LSG, and Jacob Bethell (₹2.6 crore) by RCB.
Together, these moves leave several franchises with important gaps to fill in their bowling attacks and batting combinations ahead of the December 16 mini-auction in Goa.
The headline retentions
Chennai Super Kings
|Player
|Price
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|₹18 crore
|Sanju Samson
|₹18 crore
|Ayush Mhatre
|₹30 lakh
|Dewald Brevis
|₹2.2 crore
|Shivam Dube
|₹12 crore
|Noor Ahmad
|₹10 crore
|Liam Livingstone
|₹6 crore
Mumbai Indians
|Player
|Price
|Rohit Sharma
|₹16.3 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|₹16.35 crore
|Jasprit Bumrah
|₹18 crore
|Tilak Varma
|₹8 crore
|Arshdeep Singh
|₹18 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Player
|Price
|Virat Kohli
|₹21 crore
|Rajat Patidar
|₹11 crore
|Phil Salt
|₹11.5 crore
|Josh Hazlewood
|₹12.5 crore
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|₹10.75 crore
|Yash Dayal
|₹5 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Player
|Price
|Pat Cummins
|₹18 crore
|Abhishek Sharma
|₹14 crore
|Ishan Kishan
|₹11.25 crore
|Heinrich Klaasen
|₹23 crore
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|₹6 crore
Gujarat Titans
|Player
|Price
|Shubman Gill
|₹16.5 crore
|Jos Buttler
|₹15.75 crore
|Rashid Khan
|₹18 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|₹12.25 crore
|Kagiso Rabada
|₹10.75 crore
|Washington Sundar
|₹3.2 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
|Player
|Price
|Cameron Green
|₹25.20 crore
|Sunil Narine
|₹12 crore
|Rinku Singh
|₹13 crore
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|₹12 crore
|Tim Seifert
|₹1.5 crore
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Team purses for the auction
Lucknow Super Giants enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction with the largest remaining purse at ₹47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at ₹41.65 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at ₹40.15 crore.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians follow with ₹39.50 crore and ₹32.60 crore respectively, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have ₹28.05 crore and ₹27.05 crore available.
Punjab Kings have ₹18.60 crore left, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has ₹14.15 crore, and Gujarat Titans enter the auction with the smallest budget at ₹8.75 crore.
What happens next
The first trading window remains open until December 9, meaning franchises can still complete player-for-player or all-cash deals before the mini-auction. The auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa, after which a second trading window opens on December 17.
Players bought at the mini-auction cannot be traded during the 2027 season, although players already under contract can be moved within the prescribed trading windows.
With LSG, KKR, SRH and Delhi Capitals holding the largest purses, the Goa auction is expected to be highly competitive—particularly for overseas pace options, top-order batters and all-rounders following the wave of major releases.
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