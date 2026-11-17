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Curran heads to Lucknow

In return, Rajasthan Royals have traded England all-rounder Sam Curran to Lucknow Super Giants at his existing fee of ₹2.4 crore. Curran brings IPL experience of 997 runs and 59 wickets and gives LSG an additional seam-bowling all-round option.

The trade reshapes both squads ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline and mini-auction. Rajasthan gains an experienced new-ball and death-overs seamer, while Lucknow secures a versatile overseas all-rounder.

What it means for Shami

Shami’s move represents a reduction of ₹2 crore from the amount at which Lucknow had acquired him. It is a salary adjustment agreed as part of the trade, rather than a fresh auction purchase.

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The 36-year-old had a modest IPL 2026 campaign, taking 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00, but Rajasthan will expect his experience and wicket-taking ability to strengthen their pace attack.

Shami has previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, apart from his stints with Lucknow Super Giants and now Rajasthan Royals. His move to the Royals will mark another chapter in a career that has seen him play for several franchises.

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Focus Shifts To Retentions

The three-player trade comes at an important stage of squad planning, with franchises preparing to announce their retained players for IPL 2027. Shami's switch to Rajasthan and Curran's arrival at Lucknow are among the developments that could shape the two teams' preparations for the next season.

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With the retention announcement approaching, attention will now turn to which players the franchises choose to keep and who could enter the auction pool.