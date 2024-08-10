Aman Sehrawat lost 4.6 KGs in 10 hrs before bronze medal playoff; What are weight norms in Olympics

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the victory didn't come easy to him. Following his semifinal defeat to Japan's Rei Higuchi on Thursday, August 8, the 21-year-old faced a daunting task—losing 4.5 kilograms to meet the 57kg category limit within 10 hours.

Sehrawat weighed in at 61.5 kgs 10 hours before his bronze bout, necessitating a rigorous effort by his dedicated coaches, Jagmander Singh and Virender Dahiya.

In light of recent controversies, including the disqualification of fellow Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, attention to weight compliance has never been more critical for the Indian wrestling community. Phogat was eliminated from the women's 50kg final after being found 100 grams over the weight limit during the second-day weigh-in, raising stakes for Sehrawat as he aimed to avoid a similar fate.

The Indian wrestling team, keen to salvage Olympic success, was determined to ensure Aman made the weight limit without any complications.

The clock was ticking when Aman lost his semifinal match around 6:30 pm. With the weigh-in scheduled for the following morning, his coaches immediately initiated a structured program to help him shed the excess weight.

The intense weight-loss regimen included several demanding sessions:

1. Mat Session: A 1.5-hour wrestling practice focused on standing techniques under the close watch of his coaches.

2. Hot Bath: Following the mat session, a one-hour hot bath aimed at inducing sweating.

3. Gym Session: At 12:30 am, Aman engaged in an intensive hour-long treadmill run to lose weight further.

4. Short Break: After the run, Aman had a 30-minute rest.

5. Sauna Sessions: Five successive five-minute sauna sessions helped continue the weight-cutting process.

6. Massage and Jogging: Despite his efforts, Aman remained 900 grams over the limit, necessitating a massage followed by light jogging.

7. Running Sessions: Five 15-minute running intervals finally contributed to reaching his target weight.

By 4:30 am, Aman had successfully weighed in at 56.9kg, just 100 grams below the required limit. Remarkably, Aman remained awake throughout the night, studying wrestling footage rather than sleeping.

"Our focus was on keeping track of his weight every hour without any rest," said coach Dahiya. "The situation demanded constant vigilance, especially after Vinesh's disqualification. We were determined not to let another medal slip away."

This relentless dedication paid off as Aman Sehrawat ultimately secured the first medal for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Paris Olympics, marking a significant achievement for him and the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) held a hearing on Friday lasting three hours to consider Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympics. The Indian wrestler participated in the proceedings virtually, presenting her case to the tribunal. The verdict is expected soon.