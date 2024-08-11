Make-or-break moment for Vinesh Phogat: Wrestler must wait till August 13 to know if she will get a silver medal

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat stands on the brink of a momentous decision that could rewrite her Olympic story. The fate of her silver medal hangs in the balance, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expected to deliver its verdict on Tuesday. After days of uncertainty, the CAS extended its deadline to 6 pm Paris time (9:30 pm IST) on August 13.

Related Articles

Phogat was disqualified last Wednesday after being found 100 grams overweight for her 50 kg final against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed that CAS extended the decision timeline after initially granting an extension earlier on Saturday.

“The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6 pm on August 13, 2024, for Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennet in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision,” the IOA stated.

Phogat's disqualification has left her dismayed, leading her to announce her retirement from the sport. As the wait for a decision continues, Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident, calling it "the most brutal day in the history of Indian sport."

“It was a very brutal day. My first reaction was disbelief. Shock. I wanted to vomit,” Bindra was quoted in an interview to the Indian Express.

He acknowledged the rules governing sports but highlighted the human aspect, noting Phogat's struggles and perseverance. “Sport, as in life, can be brutal. And I think it was perhaps the most brutal day for Indian sport in our history,” he added.

Support for Phogat has poured in from around the world, including from Japan’s Rei Higuchi, who empathized with her situation, having faced a similar ordeal at the Tokyo Olympics. “I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don’t worry about the voices around you. Life goes on,” Higuchi wrote on X.

Members of the IOC’s athlete safeguarding committee have also reached out to Phogat. Bindra, who visited her at the Olympic Village, called her his “hero” and emphasized the respect and support she has garnered worldwide. “What can I tell her? To be there for another athlete, another human being. To show empathy. I just wanted her to realize that,” Bindra said.