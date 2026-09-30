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Asian Games 2026: From borrowed gun to 2 gold medals, Neeru Dhanda scripts historic shooting story

Asian Games 2026: From borrowed gun to 2 gold medals, Neeru Dhanda scripts historic shooting story

Neeru dedicated her gold to Indian soldiers guarding the country's borders and to former Asian Games champion Raja Ranjit Singh, who died earlier this year

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  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:18 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: From borrowed gun to 2 gold medals, Neeru Dhanda scripts historic shooting storyIndian shooter Neeru Dhanda has won two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda has won two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, capping a remarkable rise from practising with a borrowed gun in Bhopal to becoming one of India's standout shotgun shooters. The 26-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual shotgun gold at the Asian Games, triumphing in the women's trap event, PTI reported.

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Her journey is rooted in modest beginnings, family encouragement and years of perseverance. A farmer's daughter from Jind, Haryana, Neeru had little exposure to shooting before her cousin Lakshay Sheoran's success inspired her to take up the sport.

READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda creates history, wins India’s first individual gold in shooting

From a borrowed gun to the shooting range

Neeru began shooting with an Indian-made gun belonging to her cousin's father. In Bhopal, she even practised near a pond, using a tin as a makeshift target.

"I didn't know anything about shooting before that. My cousin Lakshay was a silver medallist in Jakarta. I was inspired by that medal," Neeru said after her historic victory.

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Her transition to competitive shooting became possible after Lakshay's parents took her to the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, where she received access to guns, ammunition and institutional support.

Illness could not stop her

Neeru's Asian Games campaign came after a major setback. Just 10 days before the competition, she was hospitalised and missed an entire training camp. She said she went five days without food and survived only on water.

"I was in a very bad condition. I didn't train during the whole camp. I didn't eat anything for five days. I just drank water," she recalled.

DON'T MISS: Asian Games 2026: India wins gold in women’s 4x400m relay, opens athletics account at Nagoya

Her coach Mansher Singh remained in regular contact with her and helped her maintain focus despite the disrupted preparation. "Hurdles don't matter when you have full commitment in your heart. I have to win for my family, my country, the Indian Army and the MP State Shooting Academy," Neeru said.

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Rain, pressure and a historic finish

Rain and cold weather in Nagoya created additional challenges, affecting her grip and shooting routine. However, Neeru relied on the mental conditioning developed during training. "Even if there is a storm, we should not look down. We should look up," she said.

Her training included deliberate distractions such as loud music, sudden movements and objects being placed in her line of sight.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, outwits China

Medal dedicated to Army and former champion

Neeru dedicated her gold to Indian soldiers guarding the country's borders and to former Asian Games champion Raja Ranjit Singh, who died earlier this year.

She also hopes her achievement encourages young Indian shooters. "It was not easy, but I made it easy. Future juniors and players training for India in trap and shotgun will feel that if Neeru can do it, then we can do it," she said.

After topping qualification with 95 points, Neeru kept her routine simple, focusing on food, sleep and avoiding unnecessary pressure. Her comfort meal in Nagoya was dal and roti from a Bangladeshi restaurant.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:18 PM IST
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