Asian Games 2026: Odisha CM announces cash reward for India’s gold-winning men’s Hockey team

The CMO announced the cash awards in a post on X, congratulating the players and support staff for their contribution to the historic victory.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash award of ₹11 lakh each for the players and ₹5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in recognition of their gold medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026,” the post said.

The statement added that Odisha “stands proudly with our champions” and remains committed to supporting sporting excellence.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash award of ₹11 lakh each for the players and ₹5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in recognition of their Gold Medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026. The Chief Minister congratulated every member of the team and honoured their contribution to this memorable achievement. Odisha, with its deep-rooted connection with Indian hockey, stands proudly with our champions and remains committed to supporting sporting excellence. #TeamIndia #India #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2026 #hockey #Cheer4Bharat — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 3, 2026

India defeat Malaysia in final

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India secured the men’s hockey gold medal after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday. The victory helped the Indian team retain its continental title and secure qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The win also marked India’s back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in men’s hockey. The team’s dominant performance in the final was widely celebrated across the country, with the players receiving praise for their consistency and determination throughout the tournament.

MUST READ: Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s hockey team wins gold, books place at LA Olympics 2028

State’s strong hockey connection

Odisha has played a significant role in the development and promotion of Indian hockey. The state government is the official sponsor of India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams until 2036, reflecting its long-term association with the sport.

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Majhi also congratulated Odisha-based players Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra, who were part of the gold-winning Indian squad. He reportedly spoke to both players over the phone and conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.