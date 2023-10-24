'Babar should quit captaincy like Kohli': Ex-Pakistani cricketer on team's shock loss to Afghanistan in WC 2023

Pakistani media and the country's netizens minced no words in trashing the Babar Azam-led cricket team's unexpected loss to Afghanistan. Former Pakistani crickets too joined the call for urgent need for introspection if Pakistan has to reach the semi-finals.

"Pakistan have nowhere to hide after Afghanistan thrashing," read a Dawn headline about Afghanistan registering first-ever win over Pakistan in ODIs in the World Cup match on Monday in Chennai, with a commanding eight-wicket margin.

On a challenging Chepauk track, a target of 283 was certainly not the easiest of chases but Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65 off 53 balls) teed off in style while his partner Ibrahim Zadran (87 off 113 balls) dropped anchor at the other end in an opening stand of 130 which laid the perfect platform.

Afghanistan did well enough to chase down the target in 49 overs, exposing the frailties of Pakistan bowling unit that just didn't turn up on the day.

Pakistan will next face:



South Africa in Chennai.

Bangladesh in Kolkata.

New Zealand in Bengaluru.

England in Kolkata.



- 1 more defeat in these matches and they're done from the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/8exxoVOtda — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2023

This is Afghanistan's second win after beating defending champions England in New Delhi and with four points are now placed sixth in mid-table muddle.

Pakistan, for time being, stay put on fifth place but after a hat-trick of defeats, another loss against South Africa later this week, will in all likelihood shut the knock-out doors for the 1992 champions.

Many former Pakistani cricketers said Babar Azam should go the Virat Kohli way of only playing for the team without additional responsibility of captaincy.

"Shaheen Afridi should be Pakistan's captain. Babar Azam cannot take decisions which Shaheen takes. He won Lahore Qalandars two PSL finals and his captaincy was top notch," said Aaqib Javed.

'Babar Azam should quit captaincy just as Virat Kohli did and play as a regular batter in his career. He is a very good batter, but he has to leave captaincy now' - Basit Ali 👀 #CWC23 #PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/yyK0cag88a — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 24, 2023

"Babar Azam should quit captaincy just as Virat Kohli did and play as a regular batter in his career. He is a very good batter, but he has to leave captaincy now," said Basit Ali.

"I am not against Babar Azam or any other player, but our way of playing cricket is outdated. Afghanistan dominated Pakistan for 96 overs in the match and they showed us our cricket is going nowhere," said Imad Wasim who wasn't part of the Pakistan squad.

Pakistan will face South Africa in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata, New Zealand in Bengaluru and England in Kolkata and they have to win each of those games to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.