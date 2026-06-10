From $475 to $10,990: How FIFA World Cup ticket prices have soared since USA 1994

When the FIFA World Cup last came to North America in 1994, fans could watch first-round matches for as little as $25 and secure a seat for the final for a maximum of $475. Three decades later, attending football's biggest event has become significantly more expensive, highlighting how the World Cup has evolved from a mass-market sporting spectacle into an increasingly premium entertainment product.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is expected to be the largest in the competition's history. According to Bank of America (BofA), the event could attract around 6.5 million spectators and engage as many as 6 billion fans through television, streaming and digital platforms, making it the biggest sporting event ever staged.

But the soaring scale has been accompanied by soaring prices.

Ticket prices

During the USA 1994 World Cup, group-stage tickets ranged from $25 to $75, while seats for the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, cost between $180 and $475.

By contrast, when FIFA released individual match tickets for the 2026 edition, prices for first-round matches ranged from $140 to $2,735. Tickets for the final initially cost between $4,185 and $8,680 before FIFA raised the highest-priced category to $10,990 in April.

Advertisement

The dramatic increase reflects not just inflation over the past 32 years, but also a fundamental shift in the economics of global sports.

For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA has adopted dynamic pricing, a system widely used by airlines, hotels and entertainment companies. Under this model, ticket prices fluctuate based on demand, allowing organizers to maximize revenue from highly sought-after matches.

The move mirrors trends seen across major sporting events, where premium seating, hospitality packages and VIP experiences have become increasingly important sources of income.

The hosting stadiums

Advertisement

The stadiums themselves tell part of that story.

Unlike many of the venues used in 1994, the 11 U.S. stadiums selected for the 2026 tournament are modern NFL facilities featuring luxury suites and extensive premium seating. The enhanced hospitality offerings are expected to generate substantially higher revenues compared with earlier tournaments.

The World Cup's commercial appeal has expanded enormously as well. BofA estimates that nearly 6 billion people could follow the tournament through television, streaming services and social media, while the July 19 final could account for as much as 7% of global internet traffic.

Accessibility

However, the rising cost of attending matches has also sparked questions about accessibility.

While the 1994 tournament was widely seen as a relatively affordable event for ordinary fans, the combination of dynamic pricing and premium offerings in 2026 has raised concerns that many supporters could be priced out of marquee fixtures, particularly the final.

The phenomenon reflects a broader trend across global sports, where live events are increasingly targeting affluent consumers willing to pay for exclusive experiences.

As the World Cup returns to North America after more than three decades, the numbers underscore how much football's showpiece has changed. What was once a tournament where a fan could witness the final for less than $500 has become a global entertainment extravaganza where the best seats now command nearly $11,000—a transformation that says as much about the economics of modern sports as it does about the world's most popular game.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)