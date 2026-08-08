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Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try'

Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try'

The quote reflects on how material success and wealth alone cannot guarantee lasting happiness.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try'Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try," Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

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Anand Mahindra's quote highlights a core survival rule for large companies: if you do not shake up your own business from the inside, the outside world will break it for you.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

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When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra shared this exact perspective on internal disruption during his address at the Harvard Business School Centennial Global Business Summit.

He was speaking on a panel about managing global conglomerates and the structural threat of corporate inertia.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that large, established organizations must intentionally create internal forces to challenge and shake up their own business models, rather than waiting for external competitors to destroy them. Anand Mahindra is arguing that corporate complacency and old habits are the biggest threats to a company's longevity.

While doing this does not completely guarantee long-term survival in a rapidly changing market, failing to do it makes ultimate failure certain, making the pursuit of self-disruption an absolute necessity for survival.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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