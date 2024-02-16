Ind vs Eng: Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Crawley to take 500th wicket, surpasses Anil Kumble

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched himself into cricketing folklore in the Test match against England at Rajkot, with his entry into the distinguished 500-wicket club. On Day 2, he picked up his 500th international wicket, joining the ranks of cricket legends and establishing himself as one of India's greatest bowlers.

The match held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot turned out to be an epic one for Ashwin, when he dismissed English batsman Ollie Pope to claim his 500th scalp in international cricket.

He became the second Indian to achieve this remarkable feat. Prior to him, only the legendary Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev have reached such an impressive milestone in Indian cricket history.

Ashwin has been instrumental in the Indian team's success across all formats. His journey to the 500-wicket club has been an impressive display of brilliant bowling strategy, insight and determination.

Ravichandran Ashwin has now joined his mentor Anil Kumble in the elite list, who with 956 wickets, leads India's tally.

In terms of the total number of deliveries, Ashwin required 25,715 balls to achieve this feat, placing him right behind the legendary Glenn McGrath, who achieved the same milestone in 25,528 balls.

Notably, Ashwin accomplished this landmark in his 98th Test match, surpassing the record of the legendary Anil Kumble, who took 105 matches to reach the 500-wicket milestone. The all-time great, Muttiah Muralitharan, still holds the record for being the fastest to 500 wickets, achieving this feat in just 87 Test matches.

In addition, the 37-year-old is the second fastest to get 500 wickets in Test history. Ashwin, who is playing his 98th Test for India, is the ninth spinner to reach 500 wickets.

