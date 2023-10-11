India vs Pakistan: Musical ceremony to kickstart Oct 14 World Cup 2023 match; Golden ticket-holders to attend

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad will kickstart with a grand curtain raiser ceremony. Golden ticket holders are also expected to watch the much-anticipated game.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is unlike any other in the world and is expected to garner massive viewership. The two countries, rivals on and off the field, have rich cricketing histories. While both teams have bested each other multiple times, it is India that dominates the head-to-head record. India has won all seven matches played between the nations in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup tournaments.

Hence some high-voltage action is expected to be displayed during the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match, to be played on a Saturday. The BCCI is also preparing equally specially. Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel said that Golden ticket-holders will also be present to watch the India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi stadium.

The Golden tickets were handed to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan by the BCCI. It is also expecting the presence of a lot of VIPs for the India vs Pakistan match.

The event including Bollywood stars will start at 12:40 pm and end by 1:10 pm. The match will start at 2 pm. Children will act as mascots for the game and will escort the teams to the ground.

Around 20-25 Pakistani media outlets are expected to be present for the match between India and Pakistan. Patel said that they have received approvals and arrangements are in orders. PCB officials are also expected to be present for the match.

So far in the World Cup 2023, Pakistan has won both the matches it played against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Pakistan won against Netherlands by 81 runs and against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

India has so far faced only Australia, and won by 6 wickets with 52 balls left. India will face Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi.

