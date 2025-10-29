BT AI Summit 2025: 'AI won’t take your job, but someone using AI will,' says India's 16-year-old tech prodigy

At just 16, Kerala’s youngest AI prodigy Raul John Aju captivated the audience at the Business Today AI Summit with his grounded take on artificial intelligence, calling on India to build its own AI strengths and redefine the technology for the world.

Speaking at the session “Beyond the Illusion,” Aju dissected the hype surrounding AI, questioned its economics, and offered a clear-eyed roadmap for sustainable innovation.

Behind the AI illusion

Opening his presentation titled “Behind the AI Illusion,” Aju drew sharp contrasts between hype and hard reality in the AI economy. “Should you start an AI company?” he asked, before breaking down the profit math. “SaaS has profit margins of 70–90%. Gen AI’s margins are just 30–40%,” he said, noting that the economics of AI are often misunderstood.

He pointed out that even major platforms face challenges. “Claude runs at about 55%. ChatGPT, out of 800 million users, only 2% pay for its Pro version,” he said, emphasising how limited monetisation remains despite global popularity.

Aju warned that much of the AI boom may be unsustainable. “All tech leaders agree AI is a bubble,” he said, referencing Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman. “Apart from Google, which has its own bubble, everyone is part of the bubble. Billions are moving in circles, companies are showing growth, and everyone is depending on everyone.”

Building a business that lasts

Drawing from his own startup experience, Aju advised young entrepreneurs to focus on fundamentals. “Sell outcomes, not tech; people don’t care about the features,” he said. “Solve boring, expensive problems, and make AI a feature, not the product.”

He then added a reality check for India’s education system: “Our education system is not teaching it at all. Of the 15% who study engineering, only 3% get jobs.”

The way forward: India’s own AI definition

Despite his criticism of the global AI hype, Aju’s message was ultimately optimistic. “AI will not take your job, but someone using AI will,” he said to resounding applause. He urged India to approach AI not as a Western import but as a framework shaped by its own needs, ethics, and aspirations. “India should redefine AI in our own way, and we should redefine it for us and the rest of the world,” he said.

Ending his session on a reflective note, Aju spoke about the deeper human dimension of technology. “The most important skill in the world of AI is to be as human as possible,” he said.