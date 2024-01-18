Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra first impressions: The AI prowess

Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series globally today. For all three, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, models, the headlining feature is AI. This time around, Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, which is Apple’s backyard. I happened to spend some with the Galaxy S24 ultra smartphone that is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 in India.

As mentioned earlier, the most important part of this handset is its AI capabilities. It's not something where Samsung is relying on the cloud, or you need an internet connection, most of it happens on this device itself. Samsung is calling this AI project Gauss. The company has brought a large language model and generative AI to one device for the first time ever.

Some of the most interesting AI features include Live Translate. This feature can translate conversations in real time. If you are talking to someone, the Live Translate feature can translate your words in real time and convey them to the receiver immediately. I find this feature mind-boggling. However, I feel this is a simple innovation and should have happened a long time ago. You will also get a Samsung Notes feature that can summarise, transcribe, and translate content in 13 languages. The best part about these features is that you don’t need an internet connection to use these features. This is why it is a game changer for Samsung. Another interesting feature is Circle to Search. This feature literally allows you to Google search for anything by just circling the object. It can work for videos also.

Talking about the build, just like Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a titanium built. The flagship smartphone also comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its camera system. There's a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, a 200MP wide camera with OIS, and telephoto cameras featuring 5x and 3x optical zoom options. There's also a 12MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides 12GB + 1TB, 12 + 512GB, or 12 + 256GB memory and storage options. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery. Wired charging, utilising a 45W Adapter, can deliver up to 65% charge in just 30 minutes.

In my opinion, the upgrades introduced by Samsung in the new S24 Ultra model are practical and disruptive. They are not creating a problem and trying to fix it but finding solutions for existing problems. I think it is commendable that Samsung is trying to bring AI to smartphones like never before. A detailed review of the S24 lineup will be out on the Tech Today show this week. Stay tuned.

